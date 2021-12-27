AFC Week 16 overreactions: Josh Allen, Bills are only team capable of stopping Chiefs
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC after Week 16 action in the NFL.
Seahawks fans have officially had enough.
Here are eight takeaways from a stunning winter wonderland of a loss.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury let a win slip through his fingers on Christmas night. What does that say about the Cardinals overall?
Nick Foles led a comeback touchdown drive, the Bears opted to go for two and the win, and it worked.
A referee from Patriots-Bills explains a couple of questionable calls.
Miami has eight players on the COVID list heading into Monday.
Bill Belichick was predictably brief when asked about his New Year's resolution.
According to Ian Rapoport, Sunday could be Matt Nagy's last as Bears head coach.
Washington made several roster moves ahead of Sunday night's game vs. Cowboys.
The #49ers got some help in the playoff hunt from a division rival.
After spending the season on the sideline behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Bears quarterback Nick Foles finally got a chance to play today. And Foles delivered. Foles led the Bears to a comeback win that saw him throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 1:01 remaining, then throw a two-point conversion pass [more]
The Eagles wound up winning by a boatload on Sunday vs. the Giants, but the way Sunday began casts plenty of question marks over what exactly this team is. By Adam Hermann
Staff predictions for Washington vs. Cowboys in Week 16.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patriots couldn't seize control of the AFC East.
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 16 win over the Browns.
Breaking down the Packers' 24-22 win over the Browns in Week 16.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
The Rams activated Cam Akers, even though he's not ready to play yet. There's a good reason for this move, though.
Pittsburgh signed Corliss Waitman to replace Pressley Harvin III this week.