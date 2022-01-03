AFC Week 17 overreactions: Bengals open door for Chiefs to be dethroned
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC from Week 17 action in the NFL.
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC from Week 17 action in the NFL.
"I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man," Kidman said to an interviewer who compared her relationship with Cruise to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's marriage.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown was off the team after Sunday's game.
Tony Dungy has never been quiet regarding his feelings about Antonio Brown. That continued after one of the strangest moments of the wide receiver's career.
It was evident was a difference Trey Lance does to the 49ers offense compared to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Get the latest update on the ankle injury suffered by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in Saturday night's Sugar Bowl loss vs. Baylor
Breaking down the 11 roster moves made by the Packers on Saturday.
Tom Brady has long supported Antonio Brown and said on Sunday that Brown is going through some "very difficult things."
The NFL fined 49ers wide receivers for wearing Kyle Shanahan shirts pregame in Week 16.
Referee Scott Novak’s crew blew it. They ruled Chase Edmonds down when replay showed the Cardinals running back fumbled before he slid to the ground with 2:51 remaining in a three-point game. Osa Odighizuwa recovered for the Cowboys for what should have been their ball at their own 29. Alas, the Cowboys couldn’t challenge the [more]
Apparently other NFL players are calling Joe Judge to say they want to play for the Giants.
The general manager spoke on the Seahawks’ Radio Network’s pregame show before the team’s home finale against Detroit.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown essentially quit on the team during Sunday’s game against the Jets. After the game, coach Bruce Arians essentially fired Brown. So, as many are wondering, how will Brown get home? We’ve asked the team, the NFL Players Association, and Brown’s agent. Said team P.R.: “Not sure. After BA’s comments, I wouldn’t [more]
Bengals take the division. Browns playoff hopes rely on a lot of games starting with one in progress during the 4 PM slate of games:
Small, vauge updates from the team on Joe Burrow's injury.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 29-15 win over the #Falcons:
Hear what Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had to say about Ohio State after the dramatic #RoseBowl game. #GoBucks
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was in a celebratory mood during the second half of the Patriots' huge 50-10 win over the Jaguars in Week 17.
The Giants had a passing game so putrid today, nothing like it has been seen in the 21st Century. Giants quarterback Mike Glennon completed four passes, gaining 24 yards. He also got sacked four times, losing 34 yards. That’s a net passing yardage of -10 for the game. And that’s the worst total the NFL [more]
The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 8 degrees with winds at 5 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s a low of