AFC Week 18 overreactions: Raiders win 'Game of Year' to knock L.A. out, let Steelers in
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC after Week 18 action in the NFL. She also looks ahead to the AFC playoff bracket.
Chris Hogan reacted in the same way most Patriots fans did.
Regardless of the Chiefs’ opponent, here is when they will play their wild-card game.
They were right in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz is selfish and a bad teammate, and he's not alone in the Colts' locker room.
After firing Vic Fangio, the Broncos should consider these six coach candidates to replace him.
Matthew Stafford's interception in overtime sealed the win for the 49ers, a costly play by the Rams QB
The Colts seem unlikely to move on from Carson Wentz, but if they did, here are the salary cap implications
A Detroit Lions trick play turned into a 75-yard touchdown
"The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best," Vic Fangio said.
Gronk really needs to thank Tom Brady after cashing his bonus check.
The Giants called the worst two-play sequence in NFL history. Social media reaction was quick and severe.
Diggs’ major injury happened in the last quarter of the final game of his contract — on the Seahawks’ field of horrors in Arizona.
Things were looking grim for the Seahawks not long ago. A pair of wins to cap the season make it less of a disaster than it could have been, at 7-10. The question now becomes whether the first losing season in a decade will spark major changes. The current thinking is that owner Jody Allen [more]
Deebo Samuel explains the strategy prior to his touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings on a trick play in the 49ers' OT win over the Rams.
David Bakhtiari played 2.5 series for the Packers in his season debut on Sunday in Detroit.
Cam Newton will begin the season finale on the bench as Sam Darnold starts at QB against Tampa Bay.
The Eagles lost an unimportant football game on Saturday night vs. the Cowboys, but if they were paying attention there were lessons to be learned on the field. By Adam Hermann
Everything we know from a #49ers' playoff-clinching victory vs. the Rams.
It's become tradition at this point to root for higher draft picks once both New York teams are eliminated from playoff contention.
A roller-coaster 49ers season took all kinds of turns Sunday, ending in a 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams that clinched an NFL playoff berth for San Francisco.
The 49ers' locker room was the place to be after a thrilling overtime win to clinch a playoff spot.