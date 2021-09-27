AFC Week 3 overreactions: Justin Tucker's heroics lift roughed up Ravens
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lorenzo Reyes 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC after Week 3's action in the NFL.
Lorenzo Reyes 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC after Week 3's action in the NFL.
Governor Kathy Hochul said a state emergency declaration and other options are on standby to address any potential hospital staffing shortages.
Frank Schwab has some WILD beats from over the weekend...one involving the refs blowing a call in a very rare beat. Frank also previews the massive NFC East tilt between the Eagles and the Cowboys. Can the Eagles go on the road and pull off the upset outright? Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. . Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.
Reproductive rights are human rights, plain and simple.View Entire Post ›
The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Mike Tomlin points to the mistakes by the players in Sunday's loss.
Trevor Lawrence joined Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning in select company on Sunday, but not in the best possible way.
Raiders winners and losers in OT victory vs. Dolphins
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
The Detroit Lions suffered perhaps the most heartbreaking loss in franchise history on Sunday, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 19-17, on Sunday.
Here are eight takeaways from a reality check of a 30-17 loss.
This screen pass didn't fool anybody.
Carson Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in teams Week 3 loss to Titans
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Raiders WR Bryan Edwards saves the day with big reception in overtime
K'Vaughan Pope responds to the incident Saturday night and his dismissal from the team.
The start of the Justin Fields era was supposed to be cause for celebration. Instead, it was a reminder of the Bears' limitations with Nagy.
The Steelers are 1-2, and their quarterback is a big reason.
Justin Tucker made a 66-yard FG as time expired, but the kick never should have been allowed
Alabama is not the best team in the SEC, nor are they the runner up, according to a CFB analyst's rankings.