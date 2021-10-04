AFC Week 4 overreactions: Bill Belichick comes up short of revenge
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC after Week 4 action in the NFL.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
“We just said we'll catch up for a little bit,” Brady said. Belichick went to make sure of it, though, walking into the postgame Bucs locker room looking for Brady. It was no small gesture.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
The Ravens went for a record instead of taking a knee.
And he’s done it on the ground.
The Seahawks finally righted the ship with a crucial Week 4 victory.
Vince Williams throws some shade at JuJu Smith-Schuster.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick paid a visit to the visitor's locker room after the team's 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.
Packers CB Jaire Alexander has an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, per NFL Network.
Highlighting the five standouts from the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers in Week 4.
Tom Brady wasted no time getting the Buccaneers ready for their Week 4 showdown with the Patriots after losing to the Rams last Sunday.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 40-0 win over the #Texans:
Miami Dolphins deliver embarrassing effort in Week 4 loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes has been preaching this for months. The rest of the Chiefs finally seem to be getting the message.
Fans got their first chance to cheer Tom Brady on Saturday night when the Buccaneers arrived at their team hotel in Providence, R.I., ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
A quick rundown of everything we know immediately following the #49ers' xx vs. the Seahawks.
Big Ben can't get it done anymore if the way the past three games have gone are any indication.
What in the world was Steve Belchick doing?