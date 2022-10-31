AFC Week 8 overreactions: Zach Wilson is holding back Jets from turning the corner

Reuters Videos

STORY: Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May that left lingering problems with his speech and hearing, spoke to a crowd at Temple University in North Philadelphia. "But seriously the debate wasn't easy. It was five months after a stroke but I was always committed to showing up, and after that stroke, I got knocked down but I got back up," Fetterman said.Since summer, Fetterman, 53, has lost his lead in polls to Oz, a 62-year-old celebrity doctor backed by former President Donald Trump, as concerns about rising inflation helped sour voters on President Joe Biden's Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.The race to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey is Democrats' best hope at gaining ground in the 50-50 Senate, which they control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.