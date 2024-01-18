Afcon 2023: Egypt 2-2 Ghana - Pharaohs hit back to draw with Black Stars

Egypt finished as runners-up at the 2021 Afcon finals and are chasing a record-extending eighth continental title

Egypt fought back twice to draw 2-2 with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations after a lively second half in Abidjan.

Mohammed Kudus blasted in to put Ghana ahead in first-half stoppage time, a minute after Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah was forced off through injury.

Omar Marmoush levelled but Kudus quickly restored the lead for the Black Stars with a deflected effort.

However, Mostafa Mohamed stabbed in to give Egypt their second point and leave Ghana winless after two Group B games.

The West Africans lost their opening game against Cape Verde and the four-time continental champions are on the brink of a second successive group-stage exit from the Afcon finals.

Cape Verde will secure top spot in Group B if the islanders beat Mozambique on Tuesday (14:00 GMT).

More to follow.