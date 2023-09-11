Afcon 2023: The Gambia qualify in earthquake-hit Marrakesh

The Gambia put the trauma of the Moroccan earthquake to one side on Sunday night as they secured their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Congo Brazzaville in Marrakesh.

The match went ahead despite the devastating earthquake which hit the city on Friday night, which left Gambia's Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet saying several of his squad did not want to play the game.

Fearing that "a plane had crashed into the hotel" and calling the experience "very scary", Saintfiet and his squad slept in the open air of their hotel - by the swimming pool - on Friday night owing to safety concerns about being in their rooms.

Despite the disturbed preparations both mentally and physically, the Scorpions showed their mettle when fighting back from two goals down with just over ten minutes to book their place at January's finals in Ivory Coast.

Early goals from Gaius Makouta and a Silvere Ganvoula penalty gave Congo a 2-0 lead that looked to have dented Gambian hopes of reaching only a second Afcon - only for Newcastle United teenager Yankuba Minteh to score in the 79th minute to spark the comeback.

On the stroke of full-time, Muhammed Badamosi hit a last-gasp equaliser to ensure The Gambia finished second in the group, behind Group G winners Mali.

After nearly half a century of trying but failing to qualify for Africa's flagship sporting event, The Gambia has now reached back-to-back finals and will hope to build on their surprise quarter-final run last time out.

Friday's earthquake took place 71 kilometres south-west of Marrakesh and Sunday's game was able to take place since the Stade de Marrakesh is located 11 kilometres north of the city.

The match had been slated to take place in Morocco since The Gambia's stadia do not meet the standard required by the Confederation of African Football to host international fixtures.

Osimhen hat-trick

In other Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday, Nigeria ended their Group A campaign on a high with a resounding 6-0 home win over Sao Tome e Principe.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was in great form with a hat-trick - taking his tally to seven goals in the group against Sao Tome - as the Super Eagles flew high in Uyo.

Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze completed the scoring for Nigeria against a side they beat 10-0 in an earlier group game.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is expected to be one of the stars to watch at the 2023 Afcon which kicks off in Ivory Coast on 13 January

Elsewhere on Sunday, Cape Verde - who had already qualified from Group B with Burkina Faso - lost 3-2 away to Togo in Lome.

Sunday's results mean there are only two more places to be decided for the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

Cameroon meet Burundi in Group C on Tuesday and the outcome of the match in Garoua will determine which two of Burundi, Cameroon and Namibia go to the finals.

Already through are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia, who join hosts Ivory Coast at the finals.