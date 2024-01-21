Afcon 2023: Morocco 1-1 DR Congo - Silas Katompa Mvumpa secures point for Leopards

Silas' clinical second-half strike earned DR Congo a deserved point against Morocco in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco took an early lead when Achraf Hakimi lost his marker and volleyed the opener from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

Cedric Bakambu missed a chance to equalise from the penalty spot for DR Congo shortly before half-time.

But the Leopards levelled when Mvumpa calmly stroked the ball into the net from Meschack Elia's cutback.

Both teams had chances to win it late on with Morocco indebted to goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after he tipped Fiston Mayele's rasping shot over the bar.

Tensions spilled over after a hard-fought match at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro as scuffles broke out between both sets of players following the full-time whistle.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, one of the favourites for the tournament, remain top of Group F on four points.

DR Congo have two points after back-to-back draws.