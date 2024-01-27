Afcon 2023: Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon - Super Eagles in to quarter-finals after Ademola Lookman double
Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman scored twice to beat a disappointing Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 in Abidjan.
The Atalanta forward opened the scoring nine minutes before the break after Victor Osimhen forced Oumar Gonzalez into a mistake and then teed up Lookman to fire past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who was preferred against to Andre Onana.
Former England Under-21 international Lookman sealed the win in the 90th minute after one of the game's best moves, volleying home Calvin Bassey's cut-back to spark huge celebrations among the three-time champions.
Despite introducing Vincent Aboubakar, top scorer at the 2021 edition, late on for his first appearance after a muscle injury sustained on the eve of the finals, Cameroon failed to register a single shot on target.
The Super Eagles will meet Angola, who impressed in a 3-0 win over Namibia earlier, in the last eight on Friday, also in the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.
