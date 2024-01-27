Afcon 2023: Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon - Super Eagles in to quarter-finals after Ademola Lookman double

Piers Edwards - BBC Sport Africa
Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring for Nigeria against Cameroon at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon defender Oumar Gonzalez could not keep out Ademola Lookman's effort for Nigeria
Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman scored twice to beat a disappointing Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 in Abidjan.

The Atalanta forward opened the scoring nine minutes before the break after Victor Osimhen forced Oumar Gonzalez into a mistake and then teed up Lookman to fire past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who was preferred against to Andre Onana.

Former England Under-21 international Lookman sealed the win in the 90th minute after one of the game's best moves, volleying home Calvin Bassey's cut-back to spark huge celebrations among the three-time champions.

Despite introducing Vincent Aboubakar, top scorer at the 2021 edition, late on for his first appearance after a muscle injury sustained on the eve of the finals, Cameroon failed to register a single shot on target.

The Super Eagles will meet Angola, who impressed in a 3-0 win over Namibia earlier, in the last eight on Friday, also in the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

More to follow.