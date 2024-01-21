Afcon 2023: South Africa 4-0 Namibia - Zwane scores twice in first win for Bafana Bafana

South Africa ignited their Afcon campaign with the largest margin of victory so far at the 2023 edition of the tournament

Themba Zwane scored twice in 16 first-half minutes as South Africa thrashed Namibia to earn their first points of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Percy Tau, who missed a spot kick in Bafana Bafana's opening defeat to Mali, began the rout with an early penalty.

Zwane met Thapelo Morena's cross with a fierce finish and clipped in his second after an electric run into the box.

Substitute Thapelo Maseko made it four when Lloyd Kazapua failed to handle his strike from Teboho Mokoena's long ball.

Both teams are guaranteed a place in the last 16 if they win their deciding matches for the knockout stage on Wednesday (17:00 GMT), when South Africa face Tunisia and Namibia meet Mali.The Brave Warriors can beat the 1996 champions to automatic progression by bettering their result, while either nation will have hope of qualifying as one of the four best third-placed teams if they finish immediately outside of the top two.

