Afcon 2023: Minnows Namibia shock former champions Tunisia in group-stage opener

Unfancied Namibia sealed one of the greatest shocks in Afcon history by beating Tunisia

Namibia produced a huge upset as Deon Hotto's 88th-minute header secured victory over Tunisia in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Brave Warriors - ranked 115th in the world and without a victory in any of their previous nine Afcon matches - were worthy winners in Korhogo.

Striker Peter Shalulile had an earlier effort cleared off the line but Hotto pounced from Bethuel Muzeu's cross.

2004 champions Tunisia are 87 places above Namibia in Fifa's standings.

