Afcon 2023: Victor Osimhen heads Nigeria bid for glory in Ivory Coast

VIctor Osimhen has eight goals in 18 club outings for Napoli this season

Victor Osimhen leads Nigeria's array of attacking talent for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after coach Jose Peseiro named a 25-man squad for next month's tournament in Ivory Coast.

Napoli striker Osimhen missed out on the 2021 finals through a combination of injury and Covid-19 but his form last season saw him named the 2023 African Footballer of the Year.

The 25-year-old became the first Nigerian man to win the continent's top individual prize since 1999, and he also finished eighth in the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Victor Boniface, who has 10 goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze are among eight forwards named.

There are eight English-based players in the squad, including Fulham defender Calvin Bassey and midfielder Alex Iwobi, and Leicester City pair Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Portuguese coach Peseiro could have named a maximum of 27 players by the deadline of 3 January, but decided to leave out further attacking talent as Nice's Terem Moffi, Trabzonspor's Paul Onuachu and Rangers' Cyriel Dessers all failed to make the cut.

Enyimba goalkeeper Leke Ojo is the only domestic player included, with Stanley Nwabili of South African outfit Chippa United providing competition for established number one Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho has been backed by Peseiro despite errors in recent friendlies, and Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye has fallen out of favour.

The 2023 Afcon finals begin on 13 January and end in the final on 11 February.

Nigeria, who last won the Afcon title in 2013 under the late Stephen Keshi, have been drawn in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Goalkeeping dilemma as Musa returns

Analysis by Emmanuel Akindubuwa, BBC Sport Africa in Lagos

The squad coach Jose Peseiro has decided to go with is not much of a surprise, although he could have decided to extend it to 27 players.

He is working with the players he understands, is most comfortable with and who have been on the radar for the past 18 months during his time in charge.

An interesting aspect is who will be the first choice goalkeeper, as that position has given the Super Eagles a lot of concern in recent times. Stanley Nwabili could give Francis Uzoho a run for his money after Peseiro took time out to go to South Africa to watch the Chippa United man.

Another issue will be who will be orchestrating play in midfield, but Wilfred Ndidi seems to have rediscovered his form.

Meanwhile Ahmed Musa, Nigeria's most capped player, returns despite some saying his best days with the Super Eagles are long gone.

Victor Osimhen has matured from the fringe player he was in 2019 in Egypt when Nigeria finished third, and will be at the forefront of driving Nigeria's quest for the title.

Nigeria squad for Afcon 2023

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa), Francis Uzoho (Omonia, Cyprus), Leke Ojo (Enyimba, Nigeria).

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (PAOK, Greece), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England), Zaidu Sanusi (Porto, Portugal), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista, Portugal), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa, Turkey).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Bruges, Belgium), Joe Aribo (Southampton, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England).

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Moses Simon (Nantes, France), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor, Turkey), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain).