No evidence AfD co-leader was ‘attacked or tackled’, says German police

Tino Chrupalla was taken to hospital after experiencing nausea and cramps in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt - Carsten Koall/dpa via AP

German police have dismissed claims that the co-leader of the far-Right AfD party was attacked with a mysterious object while out campaigning in Bavaria.

Tino Chrupalla was taken to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday after falling ill in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt, where he was due to take part in a rally ahead of elections this weekend.

AfD officials initially said he was in intensive care after a “violent incident”, while some German media reports suggested his skin had been punctured with an object, possibly a drawing pin, citing investigators.

However, later on Thursday a German police spokesman said there were no indications that an attack had occurred, though an investigation by the public prosecutor’s office was ongoing.

“At this time, there is no evidence that Mr Chrupalla was tackled or attacked,” police and prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

German authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and have asked the AfD to provide any video or images which could help establish whether or how Mr Chrupalla was attacked.

The German magazine Spiegel reported that police found a drawing pin at the scene of the incident which will be examined forensically along with samples of Mr Chrupalla’s clothing. It was not immediately clear if the pin had any link to Mr Chrupalla’s illness, the report added.

Mr Chrupalla does appear to have suffered a skin injury which could potentially be a puncture wound, sources close to the investigation told Spiegel.

Just before he fell ill, the AfD co-leader was posing for selfies with two young men and had complained of discomfort in his upper arm. Police pursued the two men and searched them but did not find any suspicious objects and released them, Spiegel reported.

German legal experts said the fact that the authorities were investigating did not necessarily mean there was any evidence that an attack occurred. The case is currently being treated by prosecutors as an “anfangsverdacht”, or “initial suspicion”.

“An initial suspicion is the lowest-threshold suspicion in a criminal case – this means that investigators only have to have sufficient actual evidence that a crime could have occurred,” explained Sarah Tacke, a legal expert for German broadcaster ZDF.

Mr Chrupalla is a staunchly pro-Russia politician who has previously denied that Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes in Ukraine and who has claimed to be on a so-called Ukrainian “kill list”.

Ahead of state elections on Sunday, where the anti-immigrant AfD hopes to make significant gains in the polls, party chiefs have been campaigning in Bavaria and Hesse.

Founded in 2013, the AfD (Alternative for Germany) initially campaigned on eurozone rescue packages but by 2017 had evolved into a major opponent of mass migration.

Recent polls suggest the party could win as much as 20 per cent of the vote – putting them in second place – in the next German national elections, a major increase from the 10 per cent vote share secured in the 2021 vote.

The party is also increasingly resonating with German voters due to frustration with high inflation rates in the country and the coalition government’s emphasis on climate policies.

Later on Thursday, a Bavarian AfD chief said he was assuming that Mr Chrupalla would be unavailable for any more campaigning work before the vote on Sunday.

“As things stand, he probably won’t be able to make any more appearances until the election,” said Stephan Protschka.

