Is Aferian (LON:AFRN) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Aferian's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2021, Aferian had US$6.97m of debt, up from US$2.12m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$17.0m in cash, so it actually has US$10.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Aferian's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Aferian had liabilities of US$36.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$7.36m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$17.0m and US$21.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.71m.

Given Aferian has a market capitalization of US$175.7m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Aferian also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Aferian grew its EBIT by 81% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Aferian can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Aferian may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Aferian actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Aferian's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$10.1m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$3.4m, being 107% of its EBIT. So is Aferian's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Aferian that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

