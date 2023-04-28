The ‘Affair of the Missing Six Hundred Thousand’ has brought Scotland to a halt

Yousaf - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scotland is in a state of suspended animation as it waits with bated breath for a conclusion to the “Affair of the Missing Six Hundred Thousand” - always assuming that there will ever be one.

Nobody cares or is even aware of what Nicola Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf is doing or saying. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a speech in Glasgow on Friday which passed most people by. Even on their way to Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend, this is likely to be that secondary topic of conversation for the fans.

It is an incredible tale involving, as it does, a police investigation that would be significant in a larger country but is nothing short of massive in a country as small as Scotland.

Sturgeon’s husband has been arrested and freed without charge, as has her party’s treasurer. She has, she says, neither been arrested nor interviewed by the police. However, a mobile home, worth over £110,000, has been removed by police from the home of her mother-in-law. Her house outside Glasgow has been searched and, according to reports, a fridge freezer was taken away.

Other reports have suggested that police have been trying to trace so-called “burner”, or unregistered, mobile phones as well as computer SIM cards and memory sticks. The issue of these phones was raised at Holyrood’s Question Time this week when Tory leader Douglas Ross accused Yousaf of not knowing if his ministers used such devices.

A more complex political and possibly criminal concoction is hard to imagine. Everyone knows that it concerns £660,000 donated by SNP members to fund a new independence referendum. They also know that there hasn’t been such a vote and that there’s a mystery about what’s happened to that vast sum because it isn’t where it should be - in the party’s bank account. Indeed nobody seems to know where it’s gone. Or if they do, they’re not saying.

‘Official Scotland’ is silent

No less a person than the former first minister’s husband, Peter Murrell, who was arrested and then freed after questioning, without charge, pending further inquiries. He had been taken into custody a month after Sturgeon resigned as first minister and party leader.

Story continues

But then Colin Beattie, the SNP party treasurer, was arrested and then freed, again without charge and again pending further inquiries. Both Murrell and Beattie had been signatories of the SNP’s annual accounts, the professional auditors of which resigned six months ago without anyone really understanding why. Very few people even knew they’d gone, not least Yousaf.

The third signatory was Nicola Sturgeon. Of those who signed the accounts, she has neither been interviewed, questioned and nor arrested. How do we know this when everything else in “Official Scotland” is silent on just about everything to do with the investigation?

The answer is simple. Nicola Sturgeon said as much when she talked of the “trauma” her party had been going through at an impromptu press conference convened in a corridor of the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood the other day.

That she has not even been questioned is said to be “astonishing” by senior Scottish lawyers but neither the police nor the Crown Office, Scotland’s prosecuting authority, have any comment to make on this or any other aspect of the case.

Amid a plethora of media speculation about this affair, however, two hard facts have emerged. One is the seizure by the police of a luxury motorhome which had been parked at the Fife home of Peter Murrell’s elderly mother. The only explanation from SNP insiders for this extraordinary purchase is that it had been bought as a mobile headquarters for possible use by Sturgeon during the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Everyone has a favourite theory

But in the event, it wasn’t used, nor was it sold and nor did Yousaf know of its existence until after he’d become First Minister. There was confusion, too, as to whether other senior officials knew of this huge vehicle with a huge price tag. Initially, the treasurer - Mr Beattie - said he knew nothing about the motorhome. But, 24 hours later, he changed his mind and said he had known about it after all.

Another possible insight into who knew what about the party’s finances, was a 2021 video showing Sturgeon saying that they were “absolutely fine” in response to members of the SNP’s ruling national executive committee raising questions about the accounts. This was a month after a previous treasurer had resigned, complaining that he had been denied access to relevant information, and after the police had begun their probe.

And it was about this time that Murrell made a loan to the party, which employed him as its chief executive, of £107,620 - a loan that had not been declared to the Electoral Commission, although it has now - which was said to have helped the SNP with its “cash flow”.

“Official Scotland”, in the sense of Police Scotland, the Crown Office and, indeed the Scottish Government, which is a coalition between the SNP and Scottish Greens, is maintaining a strict silence on this issue, while rumours abound and everyone has a favourite theory.

But the reality is that normal public life has shuddered to a halt north of the border and will remain so until this case is settled. Only the police know when that will be.