'This affects all of us': Marches, rallies against Asian hate crimes see widespread participation
Kaanita Iyer, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Hundreds of people took to the streets this weekend to demonstrate against violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders following the shooting in Atlanta last week that killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.
Marchers gathered in major cities nationwide, including New York, Washington, Chicago, San Fransisco and Tusla, Okalahoma.
There has been a significant increase in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders nationwide during the pandemic, including a 6% uptick in online harassment, such as the use of racist and xenophobic slurs. In one recent incident, a 75-year-old woman was punched by man in the streets of San Francisco.
"We are Americans, we are mothers, we are friends, we live here," said Ling Liu, who marched in Indianapolis on Saturday. "We love our community. This affects all of us, and we don't want any violence against anyone."
Here are some photos from events around the nation:
Contributing: Jessica Guynn, Aleszu Bajak and John Bacon, USA TODAY; Natalia E. Contreras, Indianapolis Star
Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent amid a wave of high-profile and sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans since the pandemic began. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments. At rally attended by more than 1,000 people in San Francisco's Civic Center, the city's police chief, Bill Scott, drew loud applause when he said, “Hate is the virus, and love is the vaccination.”
The recent surge in anti-Asian racism and violence in the United States is the fruit of centuries of government policy. Why it matters: One thread throughout American history is a "racialized notion of who is an insider, who's an outsider, who is American and who is an unassimilable foreigner," says Karthick Ramakrishnan, a University of California Riverside professor and founder of AAPI Data. A brief timeline of anti-Asian racism in the U.S.: 1790 — Naturalization Act: The act barred naturalization of any non-white person.1854 — People vs. Hall: California's Supreme Court ruled an Asian person couldn't testify in court against a white person, setting the stage for anti-Asian violence to go unpunished. 1871 — Chinese massacre in Los Angeles: Following the shooting of a white man killed in crossfire of rival Chinese gangs, hundreds of white and Hispanic people attacked L.A.'s Chinese community on Oct. 24, 1871. Nearly 20 Chinese people were lynched or shot dead.1875 — Page Act: Designed to prohibit women who had "lewd and immoral purposes" from entering the U.S., the Page Act was enforced mostly against Chinese women, the majority of whom were attempting to join Chinese men working in the country.1882 — Chinese Exclusion Act: The law banned immigration of Chinese laborers. It wasn't repealed until 1943. 1885 — Rock Springs massacre: White miners in Wyoming Territory attacked Chinese miners, killing 28 and wounding several others. 1922-1923 — Supreme Court on citizenship: In separate cases in 1922 and 1923, the Supreme Court ruled that a Japanese-born man and an Indian-born man were not white and ineligible for naturalization. 1924 — Johnson Reed Act: The law effectively blocked immigration from Asia and drastically cut the number of immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. 1942-1945 — Japanese internment: During World War II, the U.S. forced over 100,000 people of Japanese descent — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — into internment camps. Late 1970s-early 1980s — KKK attacks: The Ku Klux Klan, claiming the Vietnamese fishermen were stealing American jobs, patrolled the waters off the coast of Texas and attacked the fishermen's boats. 1982 — Murder of Vincent Chin: Two white men in Michigan beat Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, to death, blaming him for the success of the Japanese auto industry. They served no jail time. 2012 — Sikh Temple shooting: A white supremacist fatally shot six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Aug. 5, 2012, a. A seventh victim died of his injuries last year. The attack came amid a surge of post-9/11 violence against Muslims or anyone perceived to be Muslim, including many South Asians.2020 — Anti-Asian hate crimes surge: Last year saw a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes that many attributed to anti-Asian rhetoric during the coronavirus pandemic.2021 — Georgia shootings: Asian Americans expressed alarm following the March 16 shootings at three spas near Atlanta, Georgia. Eight people were killed, including six Asian women. The bottom line: Ramakrishnan tells Axios the common thread from the 18th century to now "is this notion of the perpetual foreigner, that, 'they're never one of us.'"
Hundreds gather in Portland, Oregon at a 'Stop Asian Hate' rally denouncing the upsurge of violence against Asian Americans. The rally follows a mass shooting at Asian-owned spas in the southeastern state of Georgia that left eight dead.
