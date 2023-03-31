Affidavit: 19 kids in classroom intruder tried to enter

Legal documents shed more light on an incident where a convicted sex offender was apprehended trying to break into Scotland Park Elementary School on Thursday.

Officers from Wichita Falls Police and the WFISD Police Department responded quickly Thursday when a man tried to break into Scotland Park Elementary School during school hours,

Freddie Lee Brown is jailed in Wichita County on several charges related to the incident.

An arrest affidavit claims Brown broke a window in a second-grade classroom as he attempted to get into school. Nineteen children were in the room at the time. The teacher got the children out of the room and called for help. Witnesses said they saw Brown banging on the window trying to get in.

Officers found Brown hiding near an exterior doorway. They arrested him at gunpoint. The affidavit said a window had been shattered and removed from its frame.

The affidavit said Brown told arresting officers he was being chased by someone and was trying to get into the school to elude them. Witnesses saw no one else outside the school.

One charge Brown faces is failure to report as a registered sex offender, requiring him to notify the administrator of his presence in any school, which police say Brown did not do. The sex charge against Brown stems from an incident in Dallas County where he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a nine-year-old child in 2013. He was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Also, the affidavit claims Brown has not registered with proper authorities since arriving in Wichita County.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said Brown told his officers he had taken 22 capsules of the drug ecstasy and resisted confinement at the county jail.

Brown remained jailed Friday in lieu of bail totaling $115,000 on charges of criminal mischief, failure to register as a sex offender and assault on a public servant.

