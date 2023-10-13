Affidavit: Accused murderer Kaitlin Armstrong planned escape using doctor's visit excuse

Kaitlin Armstrong, charged in the shooting death of cyclist Moriah Wilson, appears to have been planning to flee from jail and used a medical excuse to have a doctor's appointment outside the facility this week, according to an arrest affidavit for a new escape charge.

Armstrong bolted from corrections officers Wednesday after being taken to a medical appointment at 3707 South Second St. in South Austin and was captured about a mile away.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong had been "exercising vigorously" in recent months and could be seen in video from the Travis County jail regularly doing squats, running and yoga.

Inside her cell, investigators found a metal pin that had been broken off, "providing a solid thin metal piece that likely could be used to manipulate a handcuff to be removed."

Investigators also received information from jail staff that "Armstrong had recently utilized an injury complaint to secure an outside medical appointment as well as a medical request restricting the use of leg restraints."

The affidavit said that when Armstrong ran from corrections officers Wednesday, she removed her uniform pants and was able to manipulate her left hand from her restraints.

Authorities have said Armstrong remained within eyesight of corrections officers when she fled, and bystander video showed her trying to scale a fence when she was caught.

Armstrong is accused of killing Moriah Wilson, a professional cyclist from San Francisco who had come to Austin to participate in a race about two hours north of the city in May 2022.

Authorities say they believe Armstrong shot Wilson because she was jealous of a relationship between Wilson and Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

Armstrong's murder trial is set for Oct. 30.

