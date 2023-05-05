Affidavit: Athena Brownfield's biological mother facing charges

May 5—The biological mother of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Cyril girl who was found dead earlier this year, is facing neglect charges.

Jasmin Brownfield, 27, is facing two counts of child neglect by abandonment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Caddo County District Court.

In April 2021, Jasmin left Athena and her sister in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams. Jasmin said she was experiencing mental health issues and could not adequately care for her children, the affidavit said.

During this time period, Jasmin is accused of failing to maintain communication with Alysia or Ivon about the safety or welfare of her children or providing any financial support. In an interview on Jan. 12, 2023 with law enforcement, Jasmin said she had not contacted her daughters in seven or eight months and did not provide documentation for the older girl to be enrolled in school or for either child to get routine medical care, the affidavit said.

As previously reported, Athena was reported missing on Jan. 10 after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering near a residence by a postal worker. The postal worker reported the incident to the police, which began a multi-agency investigation led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Shortly after, the girls' two caretakers, Alysia and Ivon were arrested. Alysia is facing child neglect charges. Ivon is facing one count of child neglect and one count of homicide.

As reported in an earlier article, Alysia allegedly told an OSBI agent that Ivon beat Athena to death on Dec. 25, 2022 and buried her body in a rural area of Rush Springs.

On Jan. 17, a child's remains were found in the area. They were later positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner as belonging to Athena, according to OSBI.