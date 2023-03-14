Affidavit: Attempted marijuana purchase lead to southern Vigo County shooting

The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 14—A Terre Haute man remains in the Vigo County jail and faces a charge of aggravated battery after a weekend shooting in southern Vigo County in which two juvenile males were injured.

Christopher M. Compton, 18, of Terre Haute, made an initial court appearance via videoconference Monday in Vigo Superior Court 3.

The court found probable cause for his arrest and granted the prosecution 72 hours to file formal charges. The next hearing is at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Compton remains in the Vigo County Jail under $50,000 bond, no 10% allowed.

On Friday at 11:20 p.m., Vigo County deputies were called to a report of two people shot at an address on East Brookside Drive, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.

One of the shooting victims, who had a graze to his head, was released from the hospital and another, who was shot in the abdomen, was in stable condition.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the victims — who was shot in the abdomen — stated they were trying to buy marijuana from a man he met through Snapchat.

That victim stated he and his friend got into the backseat of the car, and he gave the driver a little over $300; the driver pulled a handgun and pointed it at them, according to the court record.

The victim said the driver took the money and told them to get out of the car.

The victim said the driver began to mess with the safety, and he pushed the gun away from him; he and his friend ran out of the car. He believes that is when the first shot was fired.

The driver got out of the car and they began to fight over the gun. The victim stated that as they were wrestling, he yelled for his friend to help; the victim said that is when he was shot in the abdomen.

The second victim confirmed they were attempting to buy marijuana.

Deputies learned that a vehicle had fled the area after the shooting occurred. A short time later that vehicle was located by city police.

