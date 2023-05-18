Affidavit: Austin preschool teacher used Instagram to send child porn video

Texas Department of Public Safety

A preschool teacher in Austin has been charged with possession or promotion of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

Irving Perez, 33, was charged on May 1 while he was still a teacher for 4-year-olds at Wayside REAL Learning Academy at 6405 Interstate 35 in South Austin, the affidavit said. The third-degree felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Irving no longer teaches at the facility, a school official said. He taught there for four years, said Halle Cade, a school spokeswoman.

"We were informed by DPS that the investigation did not involve any Wayside scholars or anyone else associated with the school, and that there was not a threat toward any of our scholars," according to a news release from Wayside Schools.

Wayside operates several schools in Austin that provide a college-prep education to disadvantaged students in Southeast Austin, according to its website.

Perez did not reply to a request for comment.

A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety's criminal investigations unit received a tip about a video with child pornography shared on Instagram on July 23, 2022, by a user later identified as Perez, according to the affidavit.

It said the video showed a nude girl, between the ages of 6-10, engaged in a sexual act with a man. Instagram, as required by federal law, had reported Perez's Instagram account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 24, 2022, the document said. The investigator had to get a search warrant for the Instagram account to verify that it belonged to Perez, according to the affidavit. It said he received the results from the warrant on April 28.

Perez opened the Instagram account on Jan. 15, 2022, and closed it on Oct. 16, 2022, the affidavit said.

It said the investigator was also able to verify through other messages on Instagram that Perez had paid to receive the pornographic video. The charge against Perez is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

DPS informed Wayside that Perez was under investigation on May 15 but didn't provide any details about it, the school news release said. As more details could not be provided, it said, Wayside leadership made the decision to immediately escort the staff member off campus and to place him on administrative leave. It said DPS told the school on Tuesday that Perez had been arrested.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin preschool teacher charged with possession of child porn