Wichita Falls police arrested an allegedly armed suspect after he barricaded himself inside a house on Fillmore Street Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls police were sent to the 2200 block of Fillmore Tuesday morning to check welfare at an address.

They were met at the door by a woman who said her roommate, Raymond Figueroa, 34, was off his medication and acting strange.

According to an affidavit:

The roommate said Figueroa was acting paranoid and had a firearm in his hand, waving it around and pointing it at her. She said he was saying things like, “I know what you did” and “I’ll kill everybody.”

She told the police she was afraid, so she and her daughter went into her room and Figueroa went to his and barricaded himself.

Police cleared the house and knocked on Figueroa’s door and did not get an answer. WFPD SWAT and detectives responded to the scene.

A warrant was issued and SWAT members entered and arrested Figueroa. They found a handgun and ammunition in a laundry basket within Figueroa’s reach.

A records check found Figueroa is a convicted felon. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household. His bond was set at $30,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Affidavit: Barricaded man threatened to “kill everybody”