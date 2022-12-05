Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy

An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second time, Lawson told deputies a single shot fired and struck deputy Austin Walsh, 23, in the head, killing him.

According to the affidavit, Lawson told investigators that he believed the gun was not loaded when he pointed it at his friend while they took a break from playing “Call of Duty.” Lawson said he called 911 immediately to report what had happened.

Officers said that when they found the gun, it was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. They also found one spent casing near Walsh’s body.

Lawson has been charged with manslaughter.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the days since the early Saturday morning shooting have been the toughest of his career, as he lost two deputies at the same time.

