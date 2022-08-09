Affidavit: Butler Twp. shooting suspect believed neighbors were ‘sleeper cell terrorists’

A Vandalia Court affidavit gives a look at the sequence of events surrounding the quadruple homicide at two Butler Township homes Friday.

The suspect of the quadruple homicide is Stephen Marlow who was arrested in Kansas after a 36 hour nationwide manhunt.

Marlow faces eight counts of murder.

According to court documents, a detective told the court that around 11:30 Friday morning Marlow walked into the opened garage on 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson one time.

Marlow then walked into the residence and shot Kayla Anderson several times, according to court documents.

The Anderson’s home was just up the street from where Marlow was living with his parents, the affidavit states.

“Stephen then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered the detached garage and shot Clyde and Eva Knox several times. Stephen then fled the scene in a white SUV.” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the detective got this information from two witnesses.

One witness stated he heard gun shots and looked out the window to see a male matching Stephen’s description walk from the address on 7124 Hardwicke Place and get into a white ford.

After that the witness said that they went to the Knox’s house and found them dead.

At the Anderson’s house police said there was a security camera.

It captured Marlow go into the garage and murder Sarah, then it showed him murder Kayla, according to court documents.

Investigators said a search warrant found Marlow’s computer inside his house.

Investigators said they found a document talking about conspiracy theories and that Marlow believed his neighbors were almost all “sleeper cell terrorists.”

Marlow made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.