Affidavit: Children helped police identify man accused in Evansville double homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The man accused of killing two people in a South Side home was reportedly identified as the suspect by three children who were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

Arthur Lee Jones IV, 29, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of murder. Evansville police claim he shot and killed Derek Johnson, 28, and Samantha Robbins, 27, at 1229 Lodge Ave. Both died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the Vanderburgh County coroner's office stated in a news release.

Jones made his initial appearance in Vanderburgh Superior Court on Wednesday. If convicted, prosecutors recommended he receive life without parole. Appearing via video from the Vanderburgh County jail, Jones pleaded not guilty and claimed investigators had no probable cause to charge him with murder.

“Right now they’re just slandering my name,” he said.

More: 911 calls: Young child told neighbors about Evansville double homicide

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, officers were dispatched to Marshall Avenue for a check-welfare call around 3 a.m. Sunday. A woman had called 911 and said a “young child” was walking down the street and telling neighbors that someone had shot their mom.

Police found the child in the 1200 block of Lodge.

“Officers then walked with the child to try to locate his home,” the affidavit states. “Officers heard crying coming from 1229 Lodge, and the child stated that was his residence.”

Inside, officers found Johnson and Robbins deceased in a bedroom. Two other children, both unharmed, were also in the home.

According to the affidavit, one of the kids told police that “Uncle Art” had shot their mother. The kids were eventually taken to EPD headquarters. Investigators found Robbins’ Facebook page and saw Jones listed as a friend.

“The children identified Arthur Jones as ‘Uncle Art,’” the affidavit states.

The oldest child later spoke with investigators and Department of Child Services case managers. They reportedly said the family had been decorating the Christmas tree and expected another family member to bring additional lights.

Story continues

At one point, the child heard a door to the home close, followed by “several gunshots,” the affidavit states. They claimed Jones then came into their room and told them to lay down.

Another child also told police Jones came into their room after the shooting.

“Jones reportedly had a gun in his pocket while speaking to this child,” the affidavit states. “Before leaving, Jones said to lock all the doors.”

During his hearing Wednesday, Jones requested a speedy trial. The court will appoint him a public defender. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

Contact reporter Jon Webb at jon.webb@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Affidavit: Kids helped police ID man charged in Evansville killings