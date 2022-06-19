Affidavit describes what led to fatal Wichita shooting in argument over dog waste

A car pursuit followed by a racial slur led to a fatal shooting May 28 after an an argument that started over dog waste, according to newly released court documents.

Roger Gale, 27, of Wichita was charged on June 2 with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that left 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy of Wichita dead.

An affidavit released through the Sedgwick County District Court provides new details in the case. The following is an account of the case according to the court documents.

A woman, who says she was dating Hardy at the time, said she and Hardy were on a date on May 28 where they initially met at Hardy’s mother’s house. They drove to a QuikTrip on South Oliver in her silver BMW and then went to the woman’s home.

Once at the home, the woman and Hardy had a conversation with Gale and another woman outside of her home about Gale picking up his dog’s waste. Hardy and the woman then got into the BMW and drove away.

Gale, upset after the encounter with Hardy and the woman, walked his dog back into his home. Gale then got into the passenger seat of a 1998 Chevy Tahoe and told the woman driving the vehicle to follow the BMW.

Hardy and the woman noticed the SUV following them too closely. They pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry. The SUV immediately parked next to the passenger side of the BMW. Gale and the woman in the BMW immediately got out of their vehicles and exchanged words, with Gale saying “remember me?” to the woman. Hardy then got out of the BMW and seconds later gunshots could be heard.

The woman who was driving the Tahoe said she could not get out of the the SUV because the driver side door did not open from the inside.

Further witness accounts state that after Hardy got out of the BMW, Gale pulled out a silver revolver with a black handle and muttered racial slurs at the couple. Hardy pushed the woman out of the way and she began to run away. She looked back and saw Hardy with his arms crossed in front of his face and then heard three gunshots. Gale got back inside the Tahoe and told the woman to “go.”

Video footage captured by a camera at the apartment complex corroborated with witness statements and shows that Gale had chased Hardy around the silver BMW and the Tahoe while allegedly shooting at him.

The Tahoe left the parking lot, went onto Harry Street and then onto I-135 southbound. Hardy’s girlfriend afterward went to go look for him but could only find his cellphone covered in blood. She later gave the phone to police and described the shooter.

Officers responded to the shooting call and eventually found Hardy with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment complex. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center where he later died.

Police were able to trace the license plate from the Tahoe back to Gale after multiple witness interviews. Officers were later able to locate the Tahoe in an empty parking lot in south Wichita. Officers noted that the SUV’s rear passenger window was covered with cardboard.

The redacted document says police later searched a home and found a Rock Island model 200 .38 special revolver in a bedroom. The gun was loaded and appeared to have been fired. It was submitted for further testing.

Gale’s first appearance was on June 2. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court date is Aug. 4 for a preliminary hearing.