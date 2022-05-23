Affidavit details apparent love triangle in Vermont native’s murder in TX

The fugitive search continued Monday for the Texas woman accused of first-degree murder in the shooting of a Vermont native who was in Austin, Texas preparing for a professional cycling event.

US Marshals are searching for Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, of Austin. Police say Armstrong shot Ann Moriah Wilson, 25, several times with a 9mm handgun on May 11, shortly after she arrive in town to compete in a mountain bike competition.

Court paperwork in the case details a reported love triangle in the case.

FOX 7 in Austin reports an affidavit by Austin Police says Armstrong was in a romantic relationship with a man who had also dated Wilson.

The man, identified by police as cyclist Colin Strickland, went swimming with Wilson and for a bite to eat on May 11, according to the affidavit, hours before Wilson was found shot in another friend’s apartment.

US Marshals say that police found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A warrant for Armstrong was issued on May 17. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Armstrong.

The affidavit, according to Fox 7, says a surveillance camera captured an SUV pulling up to that apartment shortly after Wilson returned to the address. The vehicle resembled an SUV registered to a woman who lives with Strickland, according to the affidavit. Strickland told police that the woman he lives with, his girlfriend Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, returned home in the SUV around 9:20 p.m. on May 11.

Strickland also told police that he had been dating Armstrong for approximately three years before briefly ending their relationship for one to two weeks in October 2021. During their breakup, Strickland reportedly met Wilson. Strickland told police that he had a romantic relationship with Wilson.

Wilson is a Vermont native and Dartmouth College graduate, who was a competitive college skier before making a name for herself nationally as a mountain biker.

The cycling magazine, Velo, reports Wilson was in Austin for the “Gravel Locos” race, where she was a favorite to win. Velo reports Wilson had emerged as dominant gravel and mountain biker.

Wilson was from East Burke, Vermont according to her profile on the Dartmouth College athletic department website. Wilson was a 2019 graduate who competed in alpine after attending Burke Mountain Academy.

The Riverside School in Vermont, where Wilson attended school as a child, shared a statement on May 14 from her parents Eric and Karen, and her brother Matt.

“We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time. While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others....”We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.”

