Affidavit details OKC middle schoolers arrested after shots fired off-campus

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An affidavit shows three Oklahoma City middle school students were arrested for a shooting in December that allegedly started as a meetup for a phone. According to the affidavit, one of them was seen holding an AR-15 at the time of the shooting.

The alleged shooting did not happen near the middle school, per officials.

Caddo Co. D.A. seeks death penalty for caretaker of Athena Brownfield

The document details that on December 7, a girl at F.D. Moon Middle School said that a student took her phone from her hand and wouldn’t return it.

The girl told investigators she used her friend’s phone to call the alleged thief to get her phone back. Eventually, she was able to get ahold of that student and both of them reportedly agreed to meet after school at McNabb Park, located at 916 Northeast 35th Street in Oklahoma City.

The victim had two boys with her – one of them drove her to the meeting place. She told police, according to the affidavit, that while driving west on Northeast 33rd Street to Mildred Avenue after school, there were three boys she knew with guns.

The affidavit reported that two of the boys had pistols and one, the one who allegedly stole the phone, had an AR-15.

Shots were fired with several of the bullets hitting the vehicle the girl was in, according to the affidavit.

Better Business Bureau investigating Oklahoma debt collection agency after surge in reports

“On December 7th, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Northeast 33rd and Springlake Drive on reports of a shooting,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

After shots rang out, the affidavit stated that everyone in the vehicle ducked down to avoid bullets. As the trio tried to drive away from the gunfire, they crashed into another vehicle before then speeding off and getting away.

They called the police shortly after, according to the affidavit. Oklahoma City Police reported that nobody was injured.

Eventually, three people were arrested in connection to the incident with the latest one arrested February 6.

It was confirmed through the school that two of the three who allegedly fired shots were students at the school at the time of the shooting. The other hadn’t been enrolled since September.

As of Thursday, none of the students arrested are currently enrolled at F.D. Moon Middle School, according to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Domestic violence homicides in Oklahoma among nation’s highest, report says

Oklahoma City Public Schools emphasized that this did not happen on school grounds whatsoever and that they take the safety of their students and staff at F.D. Moon Middle School very seriously. The school said that applies to every student and staff member at all of their schools.

An affidavit details the timeline of events that led up to the shooting. {KFOR}

A look at F.D. Middle School, the shooting happened off-campus. {KFOR}

OKCPS also said F.D. Moon’s School Resource Officer, OKCPD Sgt. Andrew Anthony, is someone who goes above and beyond supporting kids and making a positive impact, especially at F.D. Moon. In December, when their school won the all-city football championship, he brought them all championship rings.

In early December 2023, FD Moon Middle School leaders were made aware of a suspected shooting in the community. This incident did not happen on OKCPS property therefore according to our communication protocols, this information was not shared with FD Moon families. The individuals involved are not currently enrolled at FD Moon Middle School. Because this incident didn’t occur on any OKCPS campus, and is unrelated to OKCPS and FD Moon Middle School, all other inquiries should be directed to OKC Police. As a reminder, weapons of any kind are not permitted on OKCPS campuses and any item that might threaten or even imitate a threat to our students or staff is strictly prohibited. We would like to encourage families and community members to keep firearms safely stored and we want to take this opportunity to remind young people about the dangers and repercussions of gun violence. The safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority for OKCPS. Oklahoma City Public School District

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.