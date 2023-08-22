Affidavit: Downtown Boulder stabbing followed argument

Aug. 21—A man has been arrested in connection to a in stabbing downtown Boulder on Friday.

Yared Scalise, 21, was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault.

According to an affidavit, Scalise was playing football in the park with a friend when a man approached his friend in a confrontational manner. Scalise told police the man called his friend a rapist and said his friend liked to touch girls.

In response, Scalise told his friend that he needed to stand up for himself and fight the man. The man then approached Scalise and they started arguing before agreeing to fight each other, according to the affidavit.

The man pulled out pepper spray and Scalise pulled out a knife in response. The man proceeded to spray Scalise in the face before moving closer to him, the affidavit said. Scalise told police he then used the knife on the man before leaving the scene to go wash his face in Boulder Creek.

The man was heavily bleeding when approached by police at a bus stop on Broadway, the affidavit said. The man had a deep gash to his right abdomen and a gash on his left bicep where he applied a makeshift tourniquet, according to the affidavit. The first officer on scene provided life saving measures to slow down the bleeding before EMS arrived who transported him to a local hospital, the affidavit said.

The man refused to tell police who the suspect was.

Scalise was then taken into custody at Sixth Street and Streamside Lane and walked police back to the spot where he got rid of the knife on his way to wash his face.

Scalise is currently being held on a $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday for filing of charges, according to online court records.