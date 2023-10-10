Affidavit in Edgecomb toddler's death provides grisly details of months of abuse

Oct. 10—It was difficult for the dispatcher who answered the 911 call to parse out what was happening between the desperate shouts on the other end of the line.

"Oh my god," cried the female caller, later identified as Faith Lewis. "I think my daughter is dead."

Then another voice, this one male: "I'm (expletive). I'm finished."

Tyler Witham-Jordan, who has been charged with killing 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan last Christmas, appeared briefly in Lincoln County Superior Court Tuesday, four days after his arrest. That hearing offered few new details about the case, which has remained a mystery since the Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Makinzlee's death a homicide on December 28.

But a 33-page affidavit unsealed Wednesday afternoon details the state's theory of the case: Witham-Jordan was suffering from opioid withdrawal on Christmas Eve when he severely beat his girlfriend's daughter with a hairbrush, dragged her into her bedroom and left her there all night with the window open, as temperatures dropped to 15 degrees. By the time the couple placed the 911 call the next morning, Makinzlee's body was already stiff, cold to the touch and so bruised that one first responder said she looked like a Dalmatian.

The affidavit, which cites DNA testing, interviews with neighbors and numerous text message exchanges between Witham-Jordan and Lewis, also suggests officials from the Department of Health and Human Services already suspected Witham-Jordan was abusing Makinzlee two months before her death. In October, the child's daycare reported that Makinzlee had scratches and burns. Investigators found bruises on her legs and eye, as well as a scab on her chin. The couple said she had been scratched by a cat and fallen down the stairs.

The finding of the DHHS investigation remains unclear. A department spokesperson would not answer questions about the case, citing state and federal confidentiality laws.

Two days after Makinzlee's death, Lewis filed for a protection from abuse order against Witham-Jordan, whom she described as "verbally, mentally and physically abusive."

"I am scared for my life and my children," the request said.

Two weeks later, a Wiscasset District Court judge dismissed it at her request, according to the Boothbay Register newspaper. Lewis did not explain the reversal in court.

A SQUABBLE OVER DISCOVERY

At Tuesday's hearing, attorneys James Howaniec and Jesse Archer complained the prosecution has left their client in the dark during the more than nine months since Makinzlee's death, and they pushed for more access to the state's evidence against him.

"We don't even think there's probable cause here," Howaniec said. "They're fitting square pegs into round holes."

Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman pushed back against the defense's request that the state hand over all the evidence against Witham-Jordan.

"We are not on Mr. Howaniec or Mr. Archer's timeline," she said. "Investigations take time."

Justice Daniel Billings said he would not order the prosecution to hand over more discovery materials Tuesday. The parties will argue that question when they meet in the coming weeks for a hearing on Witham-Jordan's bail and release conditions. That date has not been set.

For now, Witham-Jordan remains in Two Bridges Jail. If he posts bail, which Howaniec said is unlikely, he will be barred from being around children under age 16 and from possessing drugs or alcohol.

This story will be updated.