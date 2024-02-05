Affidavit: El Paso teen allegedly attempts to blame friend killed in deadly wreck

An 18-year-old man allegedly attempted to blame his friend for the fiery drunk-driving crash, which resulted in the friend's death, court documents state.

Nathan Rudy Rodriguez, 18, is facing one count of intoxicated manslaughter in connection with the Jan. 27 fatal crash at Marne and Carlotta drives in the Lower Valley.

Nathan Rudy Rodriguez

The single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jesus Manuel Ceniceros. Police believe alcohol and speed were the main contributing factors in the deadly crash.

Rodriguez was booked Jan. 27 into the El Paso County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He remains jailed as of Friday, jail records show. A bond hearing set for Monday, Feb. 5.

Ceniceros was the passenger in Rodriguez's 2012 Yellow Honda Civic. However, Rodriguez initially claimed to police Ceniceros was driving the car, a complaint affidavit states. An investigation and witness statements proved Rodriguez's version of the events was false, an El Paso Police Department officer wrote in the affidavit.

Rodriguez allegedly claims friend crashed car

Officers responded to a report of a crash about 2:41 a.m. Jan. 27 they found a Honda Civic crashed into a rock wall at a "T" intersection on Marne and Carlotta drives.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Civic was driving at a high rate of speed in the 900 block of Carlotta Drive when the driver failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the rock wall, the affidavit states.

Ceniceros, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered severe injuries. He died at the scene.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene and then went to question Rodriguez, who was receiving treatment from emergency medical crews. Rodriguez declined to go to a hospital, telling medical personnel, "No, I'm not tryna go to a hospital," the affidavit states.

An officer then took Rodriguez to the front of his patrol car and began questioning him. The officer asked if Rodriguez was injured. Rodriguez said "No" and shook his head, but then stated "my hands, my hands hurt," the affidavit states.

He told the officer he was in the Honda Civic and the car belonged to him. The officer then asked him what happened to cause the wreck.

Rodriguez claimed Ceniceros told him that he was "fine to drive" and Rodriguez "believed in him," the affidavit states. Rodriguez and Ceniceros were headed to Rodriguez's house, he said.

The officer asked why Ceniceros was driving the car. Rodriguez replied, "Cause he was drunk," the affidavit states.

The officer then asked how that made sense and Rodriguez answered, "l was more under the influence and it was just a couple minutes away," the affidavit states. Rodriguez said the men were "at a friend's house" before the crash.

The officer again asked Rodriguez if he was hurt, and he said his hands were hurt. The officer saw blisters on Rodriguez's palms.

The officer then read Rodriguez his Miranda Rights. The officer asked if he understood them and Rodriguez replied "no" and asked the officer to reread them, the affidavit states. The officer then reread the Miranda Rights and allowed Rodriguez to read along. The officer asked him if he understood them, and Rodriguez said yes.

The officer asked Rodriguez why witnesses reported that he was the Honda Civic driver. Rodriguez replied, "miscorrection," the affidavit states.

Rodriguez told the officer he had not consumed any alcohol or drugs. The affidavit states the officer observed Rodriguez had "glossy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emanating from the (Rodriguez's) breath and person."

The officer conducted a field sobriety test on Rodriguez. Rodriguez allegedly swayed his body back and forth throughout the test and failed to maintain his balance.

The officer determined Rodriguez was intoxicated, the affidavit states. Rodriguez was taken to the El Paso Police Department's Mission Valley Regional Command Center for processing.

The officer asked Rodriguez to lift his shirt where the officer noticed "some redness (on Rodriguez's) neck and collarbone area where a driver's seatbelt is worn," the affidavit states.

Rodriguez agreed to take a breathalyzer test. He allegedly blew a .170, followed by a .154, the affidavit states. The legal limit in Texas is .08.

Another friend comes to scene, attempts to save victim

Back at the crash scene, another officer was assisting in the investigation. The officer interviewed a friend of Rodriguez and Ceniceros.

The friend said Rodriguez, Ceniceros and him were drinking at his house. Rodriguez and Ceniceros then decided to leave. The friend claimed he feared Rodriguez was too intoxicated to drive, so he got into his car and attempted to catch up with Rodriguez, the affidavit states.

He then saw Rodriguez crash into the rock wall at Marne and Carlotta drives. The friend got out of his car and went to check on Ceniceros.

The friend saw Ceniceros partially under the dashboard and Rodriguez still in the driver's seat, the affidavit states. He then called 911 as the car caught fire.

A 911 operator told the friend to pull Ceniceros out of the vehicle and gave him instructions on how to perform CPR, the affidavit states.

As the friend was performing CPR, Rodriguez allegedly "ended his call with 911," the affidavit states. The friend then pushed Rodriguez away from his phone and called 911 again.

Rodriguez allegedly admits to being driver

The officer at the crash and another officer later met with Rodriguez at University Medical Center. Rodriguez was again advised of his Miranda Rights. He then "provided a voluntary statement in which he implicated himself," the affidavit states.

Rodriguez admitted to the officers that he and Ceniceros were drinking at a friend's house and then he drove his vehicle with Ceniceros in the passenger's seat, the affidavit states.

He said he remembered crashing his car into the rock wall but did not remember how fast he was driving, the affidavit states.

