Affidavit: Empty lighter fluid bottles found in home of slain Robertson Co. deputy

Roberts County Sheriff's Office Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said. She was 22.

Investigators found slain Deputy Savanna Puckett with multiple gunshot wounds, including ones to her head and torso, and two empty lighter fluid bottles in her home, an arrest affidavit showed.

Puckett was found dead Sunday night in her Springfield home, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office. The home was engulfed in flames when another deputy came to check on her after she did not show up for work. She was 22.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that James Jackson Conn, 27, of Smyrna, now faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in Puckett's death. Conn and Puckett were acquaintances, TBI said.

Fingerprints matched to Conn were found on the lighter fluid bottles at her home, the affidavit said. A .40 caliber casing cartridge was also found at the scene.

Mailboxes wrapped in police tape stand outside Savanna Puckett's home on Monday.

Puckett's .40 caliber service weapon was not found at the scene.

Conn was arrested Monday after an hourslong standoff with law enforcement at an Odom Court home in Smyrna, according to TBI. He was booked into the Robertson County jail late Monday afternoon, where he is being held without bond.

Conn is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1, according to Robertson County Circuit Court Clerk Lisa Cavender.

