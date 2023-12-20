Affidavit: Evansville man accused of attempted murder after stabbing

EVANSVILLE — The man accused of stabbing a person at least five times during an altercation in Evansville Tuesday night reportedly told detectives he did so in self-defense and that he "blacked out" during the incident.

That's according to the man's arrest affidavit, which identifies him as 38-year-old Remel Dontay Byrd. Byrd was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 1:50 a.m. Wednesday and is preliminarily charged with attempted murder, court records state.

Byrd's booking came just hours after a 911 caller reported that Byrd had stabbed a man outside an East Chandler Avenue apartment. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly found the victim lying on the ground outside the residence's main entrance.

Evansville Police Department Detective Quinton Keil wrote in Byrd's arrest affidavit that the victim appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds, and officers observed puddles of blood leading up to the apartment's front door.

The police and paramedics rendered aid to the victim before he was transported to an Evansville hospital for treatment, according to Keil – who initially followed what was happening at the East Chandler Avenue apartment via police radio channels.

"I heard radio traffic of an officer stating they had the suspect in custody," Keil wrote in the affidavit. "The suspect the officer had in custody was then confirmed to be Ramel Byrd."

Keil said he and a second detective soon traveled to the scene and interviewed witnesses. A woman reportedly told the detectives that Remel came to the apartment earlier that night and, at least initially, engaged in conversation with her.

The situation escalated toward violence when the woman asked Byrd to leave the apartment and Byrd refused to do so, according to the detectives. The male victim, who the woman said was in a nearby room, also told Byrd to leave.

Then a fight broke out, according to multiple witnesses whose testimony is cited in Byrd's arrest affidavit. Byrd allegedly threw a chair at one of the apartment's windows, and the victim fell to the ground.

Byrd "approached him and began to stab him," one of the witnesses reportedly told the detectives.

"(The witness) described the knife as a large black knife," Keil wrote in the affidavit. "(The witness) said Remel made remarks about killing (the victim)."

The witness also reportedly told detectives that Byrd said, "I'll be back for you."

Byrd was transported to the EPD's headquarters in Downtown Evansville and placed in an interview room. Keil said the room's recording system was "inoperative," so he used an officer-worn body camera to tape the interview.

According to Keil, Byrd said he was "welcomed over" to the East Chandler Avenue residence by one of the witnesses, but that he ended up in an argument with both the witness and the victim.

"Remel said the argument led outside," Keil wrote. "Remel said he got struck in the face by (the victim) but did not fall or get knocked out. Remel stated he was disoriented."

Byrd reportedly admitted that during the scuffle, he pulled a knife out and used it to stab the victim, though Byrd claimed he did so in self-defense. He also reportedly said he "blacked out" while stabbing the man.

"Remel told me the knife belonged to him," Keil wrote in the affidavit. "Remel told me that after he stabbed (the victim), he left the scene on foot. Remel also stated he had recorded part of the incident on his phone."

That recording, according to Keil, showed that Remel "could have turned and walked away from the property just before the stabbing occurred."

Keil characterized the footage as depicting Byrd "aggressively seeking to hurt or possibly attempt to kill (the victim)."

An EPD detective interviewed the male victim at a local Evansville hospital. That detective said the victim incurred five stab wounds, including one to his head. The victim's testimony to the detective corroborated witness statements, according to Byrd's arrest affidavit.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge Kelli Fink was scheduled to conduct a probable cause hearing in the case at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Affidavit: Evansville man accused of attempted murder after stabbing