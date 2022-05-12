Affidavit: Evansville man arrested, accused of abusing his disabled child for months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was arrested Wednesday after police accused him of abusing his severely disabled child over a period of months.

A doctor at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital told police the abuse had the potential to prove fatal, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Vanderburgh County prosecutors charged 48-year-old Tremain Vanness Cabell with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a child. Both are Level 3 felonies.

Police said Indiana Department of Child Services reports showed the child suffered from a pattern of unexplained injuries, and previous injuries appeared to be healing poorly.

The same child was severely disabled in 2018 following an incident that led prosecutors to charge the then-newborn's mother, Alizay Renea Hunt, with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Evansville crime: Man accused in 2020 Evansville killing found guilty but mentally ill

More on escaped inmate: A $6,000 truck: How U.S. marshals found Casey and Vicky White in Evansville

At the time, police said the baby required intensive medical care after Hunt found her child unable to breathe, according to an affidavit filed in that case. The baby's urine tested positive for methamphetamine, which Hunt admitted to smoking in close proximity to her child on multiple occasions.

Doctors at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville determined the baby suffered permanent brain damage. Hunt pleaded guilty to the neglect charge in 2018 and is custody at Rockville Correctional Facility.

The Indiana Department of Child Services cared for the child — who now required a feeding tube — off and on from 2018 to July 2020, when Cabell became the child's primary guardian, according to police.

Since then, healthcare providers said the child incurred multiple suspicious injuries.

DCS reports state the child had both a broken arm and leg between February and March. A DCS case worker also identified unexplained bruising on the child's arms and upper body in late March.

Story continues

The injuries followed Cabell having unsupervised access to the child, police said.

In April, nursing staff at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville noticed a "large knot" on the child's head, according to the affidavit. Doctors determined the child had a buildup of blood on the surface of its brain.

More crime news: Evansville man charged with attempted murder in April Franklin Street shooting

Cabell allegedly told police he "didn't give the injury much attention." Detectives said evidence at Cabell's residence contradicted his story about how the injury was sustained.

Dr. Cortney Demetris, a pediatric physician and child abuse specialist at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, told investigators it was her medical opinion that the child was a victim of "on-going child abuse," according to court records.

Demetris serves on a team of doctors who consult with DCS when a child has unexplained injuries or injuries that do not corroborate the explanation given by parents or guardians.

"(Demetris') concerns are that the injuries (the victim) is sustaining appear to be getting worse, and the most recent one could have been fatal," the affidavit states.

Cabell is being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on $300,000 bond. His initial court appearance was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh | Instagram: @harwoodhouston

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Affidavit: Evansville father accused of abusing disabled child