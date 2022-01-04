Affidavit: Fatal Evansville shooting sparked by argument over construction equipment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An argument that led to a fatal shooting last week reportedly began over a piece of construction equipment.

Carlis J. Falls, 43, was shot and killed on Dec. 28. Two days later, 30-year-old Fabian Bennett was arrested on a warrant and charged with murder.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Bennett had hired Falls' contracting company to do work on his home at 921 W. Oregon St. On the day of the shooting, Falls and a family member who worked for him reportedly took a piece of equipment from the home they thought belonged to them and put it in their truck.

"The male at the home told them that piece of equipment was his and accused them of being thieves," the affidavit states.

Falls and the worker returned the equipment to the porch, but Bennett reportedly "demanded" they put it back inside, police said. That led to an argument.

The worker allegedly told police that as Falls walked to his vehicle, Bennett followed him and shouted.

"He then observed the male pull out a handgun and shoot the victim multiple times and then stand over him," the affidavit states.

Falls died at Deaconess Midtown. The worker later identified Bennett in a photo lineup, police said.

A second man who worked for Falls told investigators the man who lives at 921 W. Oregon St. goes by the name "Boo Man." According to the affidavit, that's listed as Bennett's alias in police records.

The second man told investigators he was on the phone with Falls right before the shooting. He said he could hear a voice he recognized as Boo Man's screaming at Falls in the background.

Falls reportedly asked the second man if he owned the piece of equipment that started the argument. The second man said he owned a similar piece, but that he'd left his at a different address, making the argument a misunderstanding.

"He (said) he heard 'Boo Man' continue to yell at the victim and (then) the phone line went dead," the affidavit states. "Minutes later, he received a call and was told that the victim was shot."

Bennett made his initial appearance in Vanderburgh Superior Court Tuesday morning.

According to his obituary, Falls was married and a father of two. He coached in the Castle Youth Football league and loved motorcycles. In the early 2000s, he was a running back for the Evansville Vipers, a semiprofessional football team.

