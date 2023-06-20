Affidavit: Fight over tips owed led to assault charges against Murphy's owner

Jun. 20—A heated argument where a Republican state senator allegedly slapped and spat on an employee of a popular Manchester bar and restaurant the legislator owns stemmed from an argument over tips the worker felt he was owed, court documents show.

The affidavit, filed Tuesday in Manchester District Court, shows the employee — identified in court papers as N.S. — claims Keith Murphy, 47, went "chest to chest" with him before he heard the sound of someone allegedly "hocking a loogie" behind him, and felt spit on the back of his neck, before being slapped on the back of the head.

Murphy, the incumbent Republican state senator for District 16, turned himself in at Manchester police headquarters Monday and was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening, a police spokesperson said. Murphy is the registered owner of Murphy's Taproom and Carriage House, which has locations in Manchester and Bedford.

Murphy was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24.

Murphy issued a statement on social media Monday, saying he is innocent of the charges and looks forward to his day in court.

"When the facts are known it will be clear that the police have charged the victim in this case," Murphy wrote in the Facebook post. "I will be defending my name, reputation, and business through the legal process."

Murphy directed further questions to his attorney, Donna Brown of the Wadleigh, Starr & Peters law firm in Manchester.

"It's his intention to plead not guilty to these charges," Brown said in a brief phone conversation Monday. "He will fight these charges."

According to Manchester police, on April 30 officers received a report that an employee at Murphy's Taproom on Elm Street had gotten into an argument with a man in the restaurant.

In an affidavit filed Tuesday, Manchester Det. Garrett Bombard said officers responded to Murphy's around 3 p.m. on April 30 for a man reporting an assault.

According to Bombard, an employee identified as N.S. reported he had a confrontation with Murphy, his employer, around 2 p.m. that day about tip money that was owed to him.

"During this confrontation, NS reported that Murphy became irate and began screaming at him," the affidavit says. "Murphy then went 'chest to chest' with him. NS reported that he had enough and quit."

Prior to leaving the property, the affidavit says NS began to collect his belongings, and while doing so, NS alleges Murphy followed him throughout the diner, patio area, and taproom "continuing to scream at him."

NS then went outside to the patio area to leave the property.

"Murphy continued to follow NS onto the patio at which point they were alone," the affidavit says. "NS reported that he then heard the sound of someone 'hocking a loogie' behind him and then felt spit on the back of his neck. NS reported that he then was slapped on the back of the head."

The affidavit says NS went to his vehicle in the parking lot of the diner and contacted the police, then drove to the Manchester Police Department to report the incident, saying he wanted to press charges for assault.

Det. Bombard said Murphy voluntarily agreed to collect video footage from Murphy's Diner, Murphy's Taproom and the exterior patio area between the two.

Murphy also agreed to take part in a voluntary interview with police on May 1, the affidavit says, in which he confirmed there was a verbal altercation between himself and NS, who then quit before he "stormed throughout the diner, patio, and taproom areas disrupting the businesses."

"Murphy reported that NS was aggressive during this time and went 'chest to chest' with him on several occasions," the affidavit says. "NS was also reportedly screaming at Murphy and calling him vulgar names. Murphy said he followed NS while repeatedly telling him to leave the property. Murphy reported that he never spit on NS or slapped him at any point during the interaction."

When asked, Murphy said the only time there may have been any type of physical contact with NS was on the patio area "when NS stopped abruptly," the affidavit says.

In the affidavit, Bombard states video footage shows that after the initial interaction, NS moves from the diner, across the patio, into the taproom, and then up a set of stairs at the rear of the taproom where offices are located.

From there, NS walks back downstairs, through the taproom and back out to the patio area. Murphy follows NS the entire time and "on numerous occasions they appear to make verbal contact and it is apparent that they are arguing."

"I did not observe any physical contact between NS and Murphy during this initial time frame or identify any times when either party aggressively goes 'chest to chest' with the other," Bombard says in the affidavit.

Bombard reports observing NS knock a chair over in the diner and kick it, and seeing NS put up his middle finger within inches of Murphy's face while in the taproom, the affidavit says.

As NS walks away, he turns toward Murphy and the two appear to be arguing. NS turns away and continues walking, at which point Murphy can be seen picking up a patio chair, the affidavit says.

"Murphy then raises the chair while continuing to advance aggressively toward NS from behind," the affidavit says. "Based on the video it appears that Murphy is about to strike NS with the chair. NS then turns and looks at Murphy who is now within feet of him. Murphy then throws the chair to the ground."

Murphy appears to tell NS to leave, the affidavit says, and as NS turns and begins walking away, Murphy makes a lunging motion with his upper body in the direction of NS, described suddenly moving his head and chest forward while extending both arms rearward at his sides, the affidavit says.

"This motion is consistent with the same motion someone would make if attempting to project spit forward," the affidavit says.

Murphy continues to follow NS, the affidavit says, and can be seen on video "quickly making a swiping motion very close to the rear of NS' head and neck area."

Bombard said it's unclear if physical contact was made, though "it is clearly observed that the hood on the back of NS' sweatshirt is contacted."