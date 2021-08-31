Affidavit: Goffstown shooting followed fight over smoking pot while positive for COVID

Aug. 31—A Goffstown man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend in their apartment Sunday night after they'd argued, according to court documents.

Jeremiah Nabors, 22, is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony; simple assault, a misdemeanor; possession with intent to distribute a controlled drug (marijuana), a felony; and discharging a firearm in a compact zone, a violation. He was released on personal recognizance Monday.

Nabors claims the shooting was accidental and told police that he didn't know there was a round in the chamber, according to court records.

His brother, who was visiting for the weekend, also spoke with police. He said Nabors and his girlfriend, who had been together for a few years, argued often and had Sunday night, at one point moving to a car to talk, according to an affidavit.

"(The brother) stated that they continued to argue in the car and part of the argument was because (the girlfriend) had tested positive to COVID and Jeremiah would not let her smoke his 'blunt,'" the affidavit states.

Nabors' brother told police the girlfriend had punched Nabors and he pushed her; later he heard a gunshot.

The shooting at 3 Mountain Ash Lane took place just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

At the scene, police found a 9mm handgun near the victim, who is 20, according to an affidavit. She had been shot in the upper right torso and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

Nabors bought the handgun because of recent threats on Snapchat, a social media site, according to the court documents. He purchased it about a month ago in Nashua after being denied by a store in Hooksett because he had pointed the weapon toward the salesman.

Nabors told police "he did not intentionally shoot his girlfriend" and denied there was an argument.

"Jeremiah stated that he had the gun out and just likes to look at it. He stated that it was on the table and they were picking up the table to make gingerbread houses," the affidavit said. "He stated that (his girlfriend) asked him to help pick up or something along those lines and he picked up the gun, pointed it at her and said, 'Man be quiet before I shoot you, stop playing.' Jeremiah stated it was 100% a joke. Jeremiah stated that he pulled the trigger and did not know why the gun had the safety off and that he always keeps the safety on."

Jeremiah said he called 911 and told police that he shot his girlfriend.

According to court documents, police have responded to many complaints about the couple arguing and the smell of marijuana coming from the apartment.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a "large quantity" of marijuana along with a scale and plastic baggies.

Nabors admitted to selling marijuana in small quantities, according to court documents.