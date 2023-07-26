Affidavit:Howsurveillance footage and phone records linked Stamford man to Boccuzzi Park killing

Jul. 26—Saez, 21,was last seen walking toward John Boccuzzi Park on the night of March 18. He had told a friend he was contemplating meeting up with Talbert, who was captured on surveillance footage riding his bike toward the park shortly before Saez arrived, Stamford police said.

After combing through area footage, police saw that Saez never left the park. Saez's mother reported him missing and, on March 20, a woman walking her dogs in the park discovered his body.

Talbert, 22, was charged on July 11 and has not entered a plea. At Talbert's arraignment on July 12, Judge Kevin Randolph raised his bond from $1 million to $2 million. Talbert is next scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 18, judicial records state.

Judicial records indicated Tuesday that Talbert had not been released from custody.

Police determined Talbert was a person of interest early on in the investigation and discovered Saez and Talbert had an ongoing sexual relationship, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Talbert told investigators he hadn't seen Saez since January when his girlfriend found out about their relationship. Saez confided in a friend, though, that Talbert had assaulted him on March 9, giving him a busted lip, the affidavit said.

On March 18, Saez told his friend through FaceTime that he was texting with Talbert and contemplating meeting up with him, according to the affidavit. Police discovered through phone records that Saez and Talbert were communicating on Grindr, a social networking and dating app for people in the LGBTQ+ community, and coordinating to meet at the same time he was seen walking toward the park, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage from traffic cameras, businesses and residences showed that Talbert left his home late in the evening on March 18 and took his bike to John Boccuzzi Park, the affidavit said. Talbert arrived at the park at 11:58 p.m. and, shortly after, Saez arrived around 12:22 a.m., surveillance footage showed.

At around 1:10 a.m., Talbert was seen on his bicycle again, riding away from the park and back to his mother's home, according to the affidavit. The footage then captured him walking to his girlfriend's apartment building.

"However, Saez is never seen on surveillance camera footage again," police noted in the affidavit.

Investigators also examined phone records, which confirmed that both of their cellphones were in the area of the homicide on the evening of March 18 through the early hours of March 19, according to the affidavit.

Saez's mother reported him missing to police on the night of March 19. His mother said she last saw her son on the evening on March 18 and was concerned because he had "never just disappeared for that long without responding to her calls or telling her where he was," according to the affidavit.

Officers were called to Bocuzzi Park at around 4:50 p.m. on March 20 for a report of a dead body found. A caller said she was walking her dogs behind the tennis courts and was alerted to a body in the woods.

Police said in the affidavit that Saez was found naked from the waist down with multiple bruises and scratches on his body. Investigators saw that several pieces of Saez's clothing was scattered throughout the crime scene, including white socks, a pair of black Yeezy shoes and a pair of jeans. They also discovered a pair of white latex gloves that had Saez's DNA on the outside, the affidavit said.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Saez died by compression of the neck and ruled it a homicide.

As part of the investigation, police spoke to Talbert about his whereabouts between March 18 and March 20.

"Talbert repeatedly lied about not being in contact with Saez, stating that he had not seen, or spoken to Saez since January of 2023," police said in the affidavit.

Days after interviewing Talbert, investigators searched his mother's Stamford home where they found a bicycle matching the one he was seen on surveillance footage riding to and from the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

"Investigators also located several sticky notes, handwritten by Talbert, instructing his mother on what to tell 'them' if they came looking for him," police said in the affidavit. "Investigators believe the 'them' Talbert is referring to is the police."

Shortly after Saez's disappearance, Talbert left for Florida to meet up with his girlfriend, who was on a planned vacation, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed Talbert's girlfriend and confirmed he stayed at her home on the night of the homicide. She told investigators she didn't notice anything suspicious about Talbert's behavior, according to the affidavit.

Talbert's girlfriend also said she first heard about Talbert and Saez's relationship in January, but was "unaware that Talbert and Saez's relationship is still ongoing," the affidavit said.

Investigators executed a search warrant to obtain samples of Talbert's DNA. The samples were used to compare to DNA collected from the homicide scene, Saez's autopsy and evidence found at Talbert's home.

"According to the DNA lab report, Talbert was 1,900 times more likely to be a contributor to the DNA profile obtained from Saez's white sock, and 18,000 times more likely to be a contributor to the DNA profile obtained from the toe area of Saez's 'Yeezy' runner shoes, both of which were recovered at the crime scene," police said in the affidavit.

Talbert was also 7,900 times more likely to be a contributor from DNA obtained from Saez's fingernails, which investigators noted indicated a possible physical altercation, according to the affidavit.

Both of the men's DNA were also found on the handlebar of a bike seized from Talbert's mother's home. This was the same bike he was seen in video footage riding back and forth from the homicide scene, the affidavit said.

"At this time, based on the facts gathered during this investigation, the evidence has not pointed toward any other reasonable suspects who may have committed this homicide," investigators noted in the affidavit. "Ultimately, it appears that Talbert was the last known person to interact with Saez while he was still alive ... all while Talbert continues to deny meeting up with, or even speaking to Saez prior to his death."