Affidavit lays out double homicide case against 14-year-old boy

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Mar. 24—SANTA FE, N.M. — A 14-year-old runaway allegedly told New Mexico State Police that he killed his mother's ex-boyfriend with the man's own gun before the teen's friend stabbed the man's father on Valentine's Day in Villanueva.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Enrique Duran-Garcia, who turned 14 in January, details the police investigation into the deaths of Kevin Gutierrez, 32, and his father, Guadalupe Gutierrez, 59.

Duran-Garcia has been charged in the double slaying but it is unclear if his friend — a 15-year-old who is not identified in court records — will face charges. State Police did not respond to questions on the matter.

Duran-Garcia is also charged with intimidation of a witness after allegedly threatening to kill the 15-year-old friend and his "whole family."

David Silva, an attorney for Duran-Garcia, said he had little to say as he is still receiving discovery from prosecutors but said the District Attorney's Office has filed a notice to seek adult sanctions on his client.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court:

Police responded to a home at 52 Dodge Drive after a relative found Guadalupe Gutierrez dead inside. Arriving officers found Kevin Gutierrez dead in another room and multiple bullet casings around both bodies.

An autopsy found that Kevin Gutierrez had been shot five times and his father had been stabbed six times and shot four times. Multiple friends of Kevin Gutierrez told police his ex-girlfriend's son and a friend came to his house on Feb. 12.

Police tracked down Duran-Garcia and initially he told them he went to Gutierrez's home and "smoked weed and played pool" before hitchhiking home.

The mother of Duran-Garcia's friend told police he was receiving "death threats" from Duran-Garcia.

A friend of the two boys told police Duran-Garcia had shown him a pistol days after the homicides and said the gun had "two bodies on it." The friend said Duran-Garcia had also given him a "foreign coin."

In a second interview, Duran-Garcia told police he had stolen Gutierrez's gun, his coin collection and his backpack.

"I asked who killed Kevin and (Duran-Garcia) replied I killed Kevin," a detective wrote.

Duran-Garcia told police he grabbed Kevin Gutierrez's gun and shot him with it before his friend stabbed Guadalupe Gutierrez."

"The interview was ended per the guardian requesting a lawyer for Duran-Garcia," a detective wrote.

