Affidavit lays out how fatal New Year's Day shooting in Evansville allegedly unfolded

EVANSVILLE – A warrant has been issued for an Evansville man police believe shot and killed another person early on New Year’s Day.

Christopher Dion Boyd Jr., 32, has been preliminarily charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jerry D. Hale. As of Tuesday afternoon, he hadn’t been arrested.

The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Riverside Drive. According to the affidavit filed in the case, a 911 caller reported “there was a male shot in the head and that he was dead.”

Officers later found Hale lying dead between the sidewalk and street. His autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

While on scene, police spoke to a staff member of a nearby business where Hale had reportedly just been. The staff member told police they had “intervened” in a fight between Hale and another customer right before the shooting, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage from inside the store reportedly showed staff breaking up the fight between Hale and a man in a light-colored hoodie. The man in the hoodie, who police and witnesses believe to be Boyd, “made his way quickly out the front door,” the affidavit states – not long before Hale himself was walked outside by staff members.

Additional footage investigators recovered from outside the market showed how the confrontation ended.

“Less than one minute after the victim was walked out the door by staff, the suspect in the light-colored hoodie can be seen approaching him from behind,” the affidavit states. “The suspect fired one shot, striking Hale in the back of the head. The suspect then flees on foot to the east.”

After reportedly receiving multiple tips identifying Boyd as the shooter, police prepared a photo lineup of potential suspects that contained Boyd. He was positively identified, the affidavit states.

According to court records, Boyd was arrested in late November and hit with a Level 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, among a bevy of other charges. They reportedly stemmed from Boyd allegedly trying to sneak a firearm into the Vanderburgh County jail by hiding it inside his body.

That case was scheduled for attorney conference on Wednesday. It's since been canceled.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Affidavit: Fatal New Year's shooting in Evansville caught on video