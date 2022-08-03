Affidavit: Man accused of dealing cocaine said he delivered drugs to Lamasco

EVANSVILLE – A Newburgh man charged with dealing cocaine reportedly told police he delivered the drugs to a West Franklin Street bar that’s at the center of a narcotics probe and the arrest of an Evansville school board member.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bryan Scott Biggs, 33, claimed he delivers cocaine to Lamasco Bar & Grill, where he also worked. The bar is the focus of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking along the popular West Side bar district.

Lamasco’s owner, Evansville school board member Amy Word, was arrested Saturday and accused of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. She’s one of more than 20 people apprehended in the investigation thus far, police have said.

She pleaded not guilty in her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

According to the affidavit, police found a “green leafy substance” and a “white powdery substance” in Biggs’ backpack during a traffic stop in May. Biggs wasn’t booked into the Vanderburgh County jail until Tuesday, months after the stop.

Police said the substances later tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Biggs reportedly told police he acts as a “middle man,” buying a “1/2 to 1 gram for $50-$100 at a time and delivers it to people while he is working at Lamasco,” the affidavit states.

“Mr. Biggs stated he gets the money and meets the dealer in the back parking lot, and delivers the cocaine back inside of Lamasco,” it says.

In affidavits against Word and others, police said they’ve conducted controlled buys of cocaine in the bar’s parking lot. They’ve also cultivated confidential informants who said drug deals and usage took place in “plain view.”

Biggs is at least the third Lamasco employee, including Word, arrested in the probe thus far. Zachary Clark, 29, was arrested along with Word after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. He’s charged with possession of a narcotic, a Level 6 felony. He pleaded not guilty in his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Others arrested in the investigation include Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Chancellor, who goes by Steven Driesbach. Both are accused of dealing narcotics.

Demario “Rio” Holman was also arrested and charged with multiple counts of dealing narcotics. According to police, investigators reportedly found more than $20,000, several firearms, and cocaine and marijuana during a search of his home and vehicle.

He's accused of selling cocaine on the properties of Lamasco and Sportman’s Grille & Billiards. His initial court appearance is Wednesday afternoon.

