Affidavit: Man accused of locking woman in garage

Nov. 16—A Stillwater man entered a woman's home uninvited and locked them both inside her garage, according to an affidavit.

Trey Devon Christopher, 29, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and kidnapping on Saturday.

The alleged victim claimed she was sitting in her living room when Christopher, who is unknown to her, ran inside her residence through the unlocked front door.

She told police she asked him to leave multiple times as she ran to the garage to get away from him. She said he caught up to her in the garage and locked them inside, telling her about someone trying to kill him, while blocking any possible escape.

Officers claimed Christopher said he did this to prevent their deaths, and he asked for their protection.

They believed Christopher to be under the influence of drugs because of his statements and behavior.

They claim Christopher said he acted in self-defense and did nothing wrong when they told him the alleged victim wanted to press charges.

Christopher previously pleaded guilty to two instances of domestic assault and battery in April and June of 2016.

The new charges are now punishable by a prison sentence of 21 years to life because of those two former felony convictions.

Man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Stillwater Police said Michael Lynn Rush, 46, was actively distributing pressed fentanyl pills and methamphetamine for the past several months.

He was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during a traffic stop. The arresting officer said Rush was swerving between lanes. The officer requested a K-9 to respond because of Rush's behavior and previous tips on his activity.

A Payne County Deputy arrived with his K-9 partner and determined Rush's vehicle needed to be searched.

Detectives said they quickly found a pill that "did not appear factory pressed as the markings were distorted and the pill was flaky."

Rush was placed under arrest and a search warrant was issued for his residence.

Police located approximately 11 grams of fentanyl pills tied in latex gloves. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were also located.

Police claim Rush admitted to knowing the pills were there.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, which is punishable by four years to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary.