Affidavit: Man arrested in Broomfield threatened to kill trucker after his car was towed

Jul. 28—The 34-year old arrested in Broomfield on July 20 threatened to kill a tow truck driver after his car was towed, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Allen Davies was arrested in the area of the Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park through a warrant issued on charges of first-degree attempted murder after deliberation and felony menacing stemming from a June incident that occurred in unincorporated Adams County.

According to the affidavit, a driver was leaving a tow yard at 281 East 55th Ave. at 4:50 a.m. June 7 and headed north on Logan Court from 55th Avenue. A vehicle came out from the east side of the building at 5575 Logan Court and the driver, later identified as Davies, cut off the tow truck.

Davies yelled at the truck driver about towing his car. He then got out of his car and approached the tow truck, according to the affidavit. He had a black handgun in his right hand and stepped up on the driver's side running board and placed the gun through the open window and pressed the gun into the driver's neck.

The driver "remembers the male yelling at him that he was going to pull the trigger and kill him if he did not give back his vehicle," the affidavit said. The driver then answered a call that came in from another driver, and Davies tried to reach for the phone.

The driver used his elbow to push Davies' neck toward the ceiling of the truck cab and used his knee to push the gun toward the truck door. Davies tried to pull the trigger but couldn't with the driver's knee against his hand and the gun, the affidavit states.

The driver then stepped onto the accelerator and began to swerve back and forth in an attempt to throw Davies off of the truck, the affidavit states. Davies was ultimately knocked off after the driver drove over a curb and hit a roadway sign.

After Davies was knocked to the ground, he got up and fired two shots toward the individual, got back into his car and drove away. The driver tried to follow the man, but his truck started malfunctioning. While he was waiting for police, the driver saw a text message to the group of tow truck drivers about an angry man that had called about his 1996 Chevrolet Blazer that was towed earlier that evening.

The Blazer was registered to Davies. Davies had earlier threatened to come down to the tow yard and shoot drivers, the affidavit states.

On June 23, the driver identified Davies as the suspect in a photo lineup at the police station, and an arrest warrant was signed July 6.

Davies is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11 for a hearing on bond.