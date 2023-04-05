Affidavit: Man confesses to murder because of 'heavy weight' on him

Apr. 5—A man charged with fatally shooting another man near Longtown in April 2022 confessed after having "a heavy weight on him" and told law enforcement he did it to protect his parents.

Court records show Nicholas Lane Spearman, 27, of Sand Springs, was charged Tuesday with murder in the first-degree — deliberate intent for the April 28, 2022, fatal shooting of 58-Year-old Terry Vernard at a residence in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown.

Spearman was being held Tuesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Sergeant Josh Kious with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department, wrote in an affidavit he was called to the residence in far northeastern Pittsburg County after a woman called 911 and said a man walked in and "shot Terry."

The woman told Kious she was playing dominoes with Vernard when a man walked through the front door with a rifle and "walked straight to the table," the affidavit states.

She told the deputy the man initially had the firearm pointed up toward the ceiling before he lowered it and shot Vernard once, turned around and left, the report states.

According to the affidavit, evidence collected from the scene showed a .22 magnum was used in the shooting.

On April 2, 2023, Kious wrote in his report he was contacted by Sheriff Chris Morris that Spearman walked into the Stigler Police Department and confessed to fatally shooting Vernard.

After Kious arrived in Stigler, the investigator was showed body camera footage of Vernard's confession, the report states.

Spearman said Vernard used to supply the man with methamphetamine and Vernard "managed to locate him and make contact with him through other people while he was in Tulsa working," the report states.

"Nicholas tells officers that a person made contact with him and told him that because Nicholas was trying to stay away, that Nicholas' parents were going to die," the affidavit states. "Nicholas tells the officers he seen no way out and that his parents did not deserve that."

Spearman told investigators he went to his parent's house and got a .22 magnum rifle that was given to him by a family member and drove over to Vernard's residence to shoot him, the affidavit states.

"Nicholas tells officers that he had a heavy weight on him knowing that he got away with it," the report states.

Kious wrote after transporting Spearman to the Pittsburg County Jail, Spearman requested to speak with an attorney after he was asked to provide a written statement, the report states.