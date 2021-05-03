Affidavit: Man told police he killed a young mother because she got into 'his face'

May 3—ANDERSON — Dmicah Larand Beard was still carrying a 9mm semi-automatic handgun when police stopped him in the 1800 block of Nichol Avenue on Sunday.

Beard, 29, of Marion, told an Anderson police officer that "he did, he did it, she shouldn't have gotten in his face," according to an affidavit of probable cause by Detective Norman Rayford.

Anderson police immediately took Beard into custody and later charged him with murder and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Sharmice Boyd, 33.

Boyd was at home with her three daughters ages 12, 9 and 3 at the time of the shooting, according to Rayford. She was shot in the neck, stomach and leg.

Boyd was taken to Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Anderson, but died from her injuries.

The 12-year-old daughter told detectives she was upstairs when she heard gunshots and when she came down the stairs she found her mother shot and bleeding. The girl said her mother told her to call 911 for help.

Beard told detectives he went to Boyd's home to pick up his 11-year-old nephew, but she just "smiled at him and stated that she did not know where he was," Rayford wrote in the affidavit.

The man told detectives he was upset because Boyd smiled at him so he pulled out his gun and shot her.

Beard allegedly told police in a video interview that he was not sure how many times he shot Boyd, but he did remember shooting her again after she fell down.

He told Rayford there were two "small children" standing nearby as he shot Boyd and they may be "affected in the future by him shooting their mother in their presence."

Boyd's 9-year-old daughter told Rayford that she did not know Beard. She said she was downstairs with her 3-year-old sister when he came to the house looking for her 11-year-old cousin.

The girl said Beard was upset that the 11-year-old boy was not at the home and her mother did not know where to find him. She said when she saw Beard point a gun at her mother she grabbed her little sister and ran outside.

The 9-year-old told Rayford that she ran back into the house after she heard the gunfire and found her mother was shot and bleeding.

Tamika Beard, Dmicah Beard's sister, told detectives her 11-year-old son lives with her brother in Marion, but came to Anderson for the weekend to visit with family members, according to Rayford's affidavit.

She said she allowed her son to go skating and then to visit with Boyd on Saturday, but when Tamika Beard called Boyd on Sunday her son was not there. Beard said Boyd told her the 11-year-old never came back to her home after the skating party the night before.

APD public information officer Caleb McKnight said the 11-year-old was located after the shooting.

