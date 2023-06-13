Affidavit: Mother strangled infant in Boulder case

Jun. 12—A mother who is suspected of killing her 2-month-old is facing three felony charges including murder after deliberation, murder involving a victim under 12 by someone in a position of trust and child abuse resulting in death.

According to an affidavit released Monday, Anna Englund, 29, left her residence alone with her child Saturday and drove a couple blocks away where she strangled her child after multiple attempts.

Police searched for Englund for multiple hours but were unable to find her. After tracking her license plate and receiving a call from Englund, police located her at Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital.

Police placed Englund into custody and her child was admitted to the hospital in critical condition at 10:29 p.m. At 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Englund's child was pronounced dead.

The child's name has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

While in custody, Englund told police, "I killed my child," according to the affidavit.

Englund experienced suicidal ideation, sleep deprivation and post-partum mental health issues, according to an affidavit. Englund told police she "didn't want to be a murderer but didn't want him to suffer" and "she didn't want him to suffer in life like I have" in reference to her sleep deprivation.

After killing her child, Englund made multiple suicide attempts, including attempts to cut her own throat with a steak knife, jump off a building in Denver and hang herself.

Englund said the child's other caretaker, locked her in a room while he slept with the child because he was afraid she would do something to them. The caretaker was reported to be in the bathroom when Englund left with her child.

Englund told police she made appointments to see a therapist but did not go because of sleep deprivation. She did not report any drug use the day of the alleged murder.

Englund is set to appear in Boulder District Court at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. The hearing being set directly in district court rather than county court indicates a first-degree murder charge is likely, and in that case Englund would continue to be held without bond until a preliminary hearing.

Englund's booking photo was not available.