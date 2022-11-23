Affidavit: Mother tried to kill baby after fearing he had a reactive attachment disorder

Update 1:50 p.m. Nov. 23, 2022: Child abuse charges against Julia Alzoubaidi have since been dismissed, according to Minnehaha County court documents.

Earlier story: Court documents say a woman involved in a crash in Sioux Falls on Tuesday tried to kill her 6-month-old baby and herself after concluding her baby had an attachment disorder.

Julia Jacquelyn Alzoubaidi, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse, Sgt. Shaun Olson of the Sioux Falls Police Department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Avera Health spokesman Jay Gravholt confirmed that Alzoubaidi is an employee with the medical center. A now-deleted page on Avera's website identified her as a psychologist.

“Our hearts go out to the Alzoubaidi family during this incredibly difficult time, and we are holding them in our prayers," Avera Health said in a statement.

Alzoubaidi is also listed on the University of South Dakota's website as a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry for the Sanford School of Medicine, but USD spokeswoman Michelle Cwach said she has an unpaid clinical faculty appointment.

Earlier: SFPD charges woman involved in I-229 crash with attempted murder

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Alzoubaidi left a suicide note in her car, stating she decided to kill her child because he showed signs of reactive attachment disorder, a condition in which infants or young children show abnormal signs of attachment to parents, such as disliking being held, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the affidavit, police said South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and heard splashing and moaning near the Big Sioux River, along I-229 north of the Minnesota Avenue on-ramp. Troopers found Alzoubaidi facedown in the water and her infant along the bank. Both were taken to Avera McKennan Hospital for treatment.

Officers say Alzoubaidi told medical staff she planned to kill her child and herself after concluding the child had an attachment disorder and feeling that she was an unfit mother.

Story continues

The affidavit stated Alzoubaidi's husband told detectives that his wife suffered from anxiety and depression and had not been taking her medication during her pregnancy or while breastfeeding, but that he did not know she planned to hurt herself or the baby. He woke up in the middle of the night and realized she wasn't there, but said it wasn't uncommon as she frequently leaves the bed to breastfeed their son. Her husband was awoken to police knocking on the door at 4 a.m.

According to the affidavit, Alzoubaidi told detectives that she woke up early on Tuesday, put her baby in the car and began driving on the interstate before intentionally driving into the ditch near Minnesota Avenue. Data from Alzoubaidi's vehicle showed the car accelerated from 50 mph to 70 mph without braking, moments before the crash.

When she came to after the crash, Alzoubaidi allegedly carried the baby to the river and placed him along the bank before jumping into the water, from which she was rescued by troopers.

It is unlikely that either of them were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police say.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Tuesday morning that both Alzoubaidi and her baby had non life-threatening injuries.

Both remain hospitalized Wednesday morning. Alzoubaidi will be transported to the jail when she is released.

Clemens said the baby is doing OK but could be in the hospital for some time.

How to get help

There are several state and national resources for those contemplating suicide, as well as resources for family or friends who may be concerned about a loved one.

Helpline Center — Call 211 or text or text your zip code to 898211. The Helpline Center is a 24/7 call center in the Sioux Empire that assists in crisis situations and in providing mental health information.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-TALK (8255). The lifeline is answered by someone at a crisis center closest to your location. Other resources available online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Crisis Text Line — Text HOME to 741741 for free 24/7 crisis support.

Department of Transportation removes the traffic cones off the northbound Interstate 229 at Minnesota Avenue after a crash on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Affidavit: Julia Jacquelyn Alzoubaidi tried to kill baby after fearing he had a reactive attachment disorder