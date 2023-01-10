Affidavit: Mount Dora elderly couple stabbed to death at senior living community

Newly released documents reveal disturbing details about the murders of an elderly couple in Mount Dora.

Vickie Williams is charged with first-degree murder related to the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.

Sharon and Darryl Getman, of Mount Dora.

The arrest affidavit details the gruesome scene investigators discovered inside the Getmans’ home in the Waterman Village senior living community on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators said the couple was stabbed to death.

Officers said Williams was arrested in the couple’s car in Georgia days later. Williams told officers she was homeless and had been living in the car, which she said she borrowed from a friend.

In an interview, Williams told investigators she hadn’t been to Florida since 2019. But according to the affidavit, Williams’ mother and son identified her to police from surveillance photos taken in Waterman Village.

Detectives said items inside the home helped police tie Williams to the crime. Investigators said it looked like someone tried to clean up in the Getmans’ bathroom where they found Williams’ hair and fingerprints. They said they also found her bloody footprints in the garage.

According to court documents, cameras followed Williams out of the Mount Dora complex in the couple’s car, then to South Carolina before she was found with their car in Savannah, Georgia to an Amtrack station where she was arrested.

