Affidavit: Noble man robbed Corner Market with metal pipe

Mar. 16—Daniel Tracy Harvey, 33, of Noble was charged March 8 in connection with a robbery at Corner Market in Norman.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 3, Harvey waited in his vehicle outside the store at 8320 E. Franklin Rd. before confronting an employee outside with a metal pipe. He told the employee to go back into the store and had her empty the cash drawers into a trash can.

Harvey also stole several packs of cigarettes and took the store phone, the employee's cell phone and wallet. He told her he knew where she lived and would hurt her if she didn't do what he said, the affidavit states.

Cleveland County sheriff's deputies arrested Harvey March 10 after Norman police released video of the robbery to the public and had family and ex-coworkers identify him, the affidavit states.

Harvey was held Tuesday in the county jail on a $250,000 bond. He is set to appear in Cleveland County District Court April 12, according to records.